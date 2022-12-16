His goal is to teach English at middle-school level

Growing up, Jared Johnson never considered a career in teaching. Now as an adult, he can’t imagine doing anything else.

Johnson, a native of Effort, Pa. now living in Saylorsburg, served five years in the United States Navy prior to enrolling in college. His experience as a trainer in the military laid the foundation for his civilian teaching career. “I found I really enjoyed it — I enjoyed listening for that ‘aha!’ moment. Like children, I was investing in my fellow servicemen’s futures,” he explained.

He also wanted to be a positive, real-life role model for his students: “There are not many teachers of color — there are a very small number in our education system. Almost 50 percent of students are students of color, but only seven percent of teachers are educators of color,” Johnson said. “When I hear statistics like that, it’s motivation to get through as best I can so I can start increasing that number. We need to have more diversity in the education field — especially males of color so we have good representation. Little boys of color will have a role model.”

Johnson earned his associate degree from Northampton Community College and transferred to ESU in 2018. He chose ESU, a university in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, because it was close to home and had a well-respected education program. He wanted the best experience he could find. Johnson plans to teach English at the mid-grade level (grades 4 to 8). “I enjoy writing and the art of writing. I also love reading — I think it’s a great escape,” he explains. “Reading and writing are two fundamental skills that can help you achieve great things.”

The GI Bill made it possible for Johnson to go to college. “It would have made it more difficult to go to school without the GI Bill,” he said. “It’s allowed me to have more financial comfort than some students are allotted. It covers rent and other general expenses that I may or may not have run into without it. It allows me more freedom.”

On campus, he is a member of Kappa Delta Pi (KDP), an honor society for future teachers, and serves on the Dean’s Council. Getting involved in different organizations has given him a richer college experience. “By being so active on campus, I have more of a presence. Students will come up and ask me questions, and I can point them in the right direction. There’s more of a feeling of belonging. I tell students to get active in something — it helps reduce your stress.”

He adds, “ESU is a good spot for veterans and adult learners because everyone is very accepting, very open. They give you the tools, and the teachers are very excited to see older students come back and enhance their education. There are so many conferences and experiences I wasn’t aware of until I started talking to teachers more.”

Jared is positioned to fulfill his student teaching requirements in fall 2023 and is on track to graduate in May 2024. His professors are confident he will be mentoring his own set of students very soon.