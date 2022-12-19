🔊 Listen to this

Theninth annual Mericle + Marine Corps Toys for Tots Challenge, organized by Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services to support the local U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s annual Toysfor Tots campaign, recently came to a close.

This year, 65 locations participated in the drive, filled 122 cartons, and raised more than $3,000.

In additional to a traditional toy drive, Mericle hosted the sixth Semper Fly Dodgeball Tournament earlier this month to support the Toys for Tots Campaign. As a Mericle tenant, Sky Zone hosted the event at its facility in CenterPoint West.

More than 100 people participated in the event including employees of Mericle, its tenants, and members of the Marine Corps.

More than 20 years ago, Mericle’s founder, Robert Mericle, donated warehouse space to the local Toys for Tots campaign and he has continued to do so ever since.

In 2013, Mericle heard the Marine Corps when it said it needed more toys to meet the growing demand for holiday gifts for disadvantaged families throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Mericle invited its tenants to help by collecting toys and other gifts at their places of business.

Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services is Northeastern Pennsylvania’s largest full-service commercial real estate company. Since 1985, the company has developed more than 26 million square feet of space in the region. Approximately 20,000 people work in buildings developed by Mericle.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a non-profit organization authorized by the United States Marine Corps to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Toys for Tots provides joy and a message of hope to less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy or book during the Christmas holiday season. For more information, visit toysfortots.org.