TL test cook whips up another batch of tradition

“Just like Grandma used to make,” executive editor Joe Soprano said on Wednesday afternoon, after he’d sampled an anise cut-out cookie from the Times Leader test kitchen.

“It’s not overpowering,” columnist Bill O’Boyle said. “It’s got just the right amount of anise flavor.”

“It reminds me of Christmas on the Italian side of my family,” news editor Roger DuPuis said. “Very good.”

A few hours earlier I’d been baking in the Times Leader test kitchen, which also happens to be the home kitchen that my husband/fellow test cook and I share.

Reaching for his third cookie shortly after they emerged from the oven, Mark assured me they tasted good.

Then he added, “This isn’t for your test kitchen column, is it? You wrote about anise cookies last year.”

(Actually, this is the third year I’ve written about anise cut-out cookies. But, hasn’t he ever heard of tradition?)

“Even if the recipe is the same,” I said, “the story will be different.”

For example, I don’t think I’ve ever mentioned before that many people, including taste testers Bill and Roger, associate anise flavor with “Italian cookies.”

But you can look online and find anise oil or anise seeds not only in recipes for Italian cookies but for Polish cookies called Pierniki, Swiss cookies called Chrabeli, Spanish doughnuts called Rosquillas de Anis, and a Swedish rye bread called limpa.

Even the biscochitos advertised as “the official state cookie of New Mexico” call for ground anise seed.

And, of course, I think of my old family recipe as German.

So anise is popular in many places and cultures, although not necessarily with children.

“I never wanted to try them when I was a kid,” reporter Kevin Carroll said of anise cookies. “My grandmother and aunts made them, and I associated them with old ladies.

He tried them when he was about 13 and discovered he liked the flavor.

I’m happy to report, he liked the cookies in my recent batch, too.

“Sometimes it’s a coming-of-age thing,” I said.

This week, actually, I was thinking of making something else in the test kitchen. But as regular readers may recall, during the past 2 1/2 years of food columns, anise cut-out cookies are practically the only thing I’ve brought into the office that our executive editor consents to eat. Of course I wanted to bake some again, so Mr. Soprano could have his yearly treat.

Anise Cut-Out Cookies

1 cup butter

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

8 ounces sour cream

up to 5 cups of flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon anise oil

Cream together butter, and sugar. Mix in lightly beaten eggs, sour cream, and all the other ingredients, including about 3 cups of flour, to start. Gradually add more flour, up to 5 cups, until dough is no longer sticky. The less flour you use, the flakier the cookies will be, and the more flour you use, the less sticky the dough will be.

Refrigerate the dough overnight for ease of handling.

When it’s time to roll out the dough, use a floured pastry cloth and floured rolling pin to roll the dough to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut out shapes with cookie cutters that have been dipped in flour. Bake at 350 degrees F for 10 to 15 minutes on greased cookie sheets.

