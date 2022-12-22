🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Community College Alumni Association will hold an LCCC Alumni and Friends Cruise in summer 2023.

The eight-day group cruise sails from June 23 through June 30, aboard the Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas. Destinations include Port Canaveral, the Bahamas, and Coco Cay.

The LCCC Alumni Association is holding a raffle for the cruise for an interior room for two. Tickets are $25 each. The drawing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

For more information on the alumni cruise, or to purchase raffle tickets, contact the LCCC Alumni Office at 570-740-0734 or (800) 377-LCCC, extension 7734 or email [email protected]