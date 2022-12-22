Staff, volunteers organize solstice celebration

Nikki Young of Nescopeck and her daughter Alliana, 4, color some seasonal pictures at Nescopeck State Park during the winter solstice celebration.

Richard Zimmerman of White Haven, right, a retired science teacher from the Crestwood School District, reminisced on Wednesday evening about lessons in which he explained the winter solstice to his students. On Wednesday, he and his wife Janet, left, planned to celebrate the solstice with a walk at Nescopeck State Park.

Richie Rivera of Freeland, also known as Spidey Santa, takes a selfie during the winter solstice celebration at Nescopeck State Park, as his 11-year-old granddaughter, Savannah, looks on.

Visitors toast marshmallows for s’mores during the winter solstice celebration at Nescopeck State Park on Wednesday evening.

The path on one side of the lake was noticeably icier than the other side. This little fellow posts a warning: ‘Caution, icy trail.’

Hikers walk along a path from the visitors center at Nescopeck State Park to Lake Frances. More than 300 tea lanterns had been set up, including around the lake, to illuminate the way for people who wanted to celebrate the solstice with a first-day-of-winter walk.

Joe Baran and Marie Natale, both of Hazleton, pause before starting to walk along the illuminated path by Lake Frances.

“Down the hill, winter spill. Frozen lake, where’s the brake? Snowball fight, what a night!”

Half a dozen youngsters, smiling faces illuminated by the glow of a lantern, listened enrapt as volunteer Amanda MacTarnaghan read those words, aloud and outdoors, on a cold, clear Wednesday night at Nescopeck State Park in Drums.

“This whole book rhymes,” MacTarnaghan said with a laugh. “So you’ll know if I mess up.”

But she didn’t mess up and the staccato poetry of the book, “Snowball Moon,” written by children’s author Fran Cannon Slayton, evoked all sorts of images of simple, old-fashioned winter fun.

Simple winter fun was the order of the evening on Dec. 21 as Nescopeck State Park staff and volunteers helped a continuous stream of visitors celebrate the winter solstice, or first official day of the winter season.

Hundreds of hikers walked the 1-mile loop around Lake Frances, following the more than 300 tea lanterns that had been strategically placed every few feet to light their way.

“It’s magical!” and “It’s wonderful” were frequent compliments.

“It’s fabulous!” said Marie Natale of Hazleton. “I feel like I live in New England.”

“Isn’t it wonderful?” she asked “Look at all these people enjoying themselves.”

Some of the outdoorsy folks walked with small children, some with a dog or two on a leash. One couple sported colorfully lit Christmas tree bulbs on cords around their necks; another couple suited up as “Spidey Santa” and “Mrs. Spidey Santa.”

“It puts a smile on people’s faces,” Richie Rivera of Freeland said, explaining why he and his wife Yolanda had dressed in costumes inspired by Spiderman.

“And our granddaughter is here for the snacks,” Rivera said with a chuckle as 11-year-old Savannah stepped away from the campfire with a “s’more” snack assembled from graham crackers, chocolate and a freshly toasted marshmallow.

While some visitors limited their walk to the one side of the lake where the path was not very icy; others braved the entire circle.

Whether or not you walked around the lake, you were welcome to take part in crafts and coloring, inside the visitors center, where guests were asked to register.

“We’re signing people in like crazy,” environmental education specialist Diane Madl said.

Park visitor Richard Zimmerman of White Haven is a retired teacher from the Crestwood School District, and before he ventured out to walk around Lake Frances with his wife, Janet, he reminisced about science lessons in which he explained the winter solstice, and why it’s the day with the shortest amount of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere.

“We had an overhead projector, and a globe,” he said. “Somebody would walk around the room, showing how the angle of the sun changed for all the seasons.”

On Wednesday evening there were more opportunities to learn, including the mini astronomy lesson environmental education specialist Alexis Weber planned to offer anyone who stopped by the telescope she was setting up.

As long as the night stayed clear, she intended to train the telescope toward the Southern sky where Jupiter and Saturn were fairly close to each other, so close that an observer might think they looked like a single, large “Christmas Star.”

Lots of people ended their evening in the visitors center, where child-friendly crafts and (while it lasted) hot cocoa were available.

“I love this park,” Kathy Bednar of Freeland said as her 3-year-old son Kian did some coloring. “We come all the time in the summer, because our backyard isn’t very big.”