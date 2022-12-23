Program will feature piano quartets by Mozart, Strauss

The Chamber Music Society of NEPA will present a concert “Tempestuous Harmony” at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit on Sunday, January 8 at 4 p.m. The program will feature piano quartets of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Richard Strauss. Artists are Brian Farrell, piano, John M. Vaida, violin, Amy Iwasumi, viola, and Bryan Hayslett, cello.

Mr. Farrell currently holds the position of Music Director and Conductor of Repertory Opera Company of Los Angeles, which produces three operas per season. Mr. Farrell holds both Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from The Juilliard School where he studied piano with Jerome Lowenthal, opera with Diane Richardson, and collaborative piano with Samuel Sanders.

John Vaida and his wife, Amy Iwasumi, are co-founders of the NEPACMS, and perform regularly as soloists, recitalists, and chamber musicians. Vaida is currently on the faculty at Mansfield University and Wilkes University, and Artist-in-Residence at the Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School. His wife enjoys a diverse career as a musician, web developer and graphic designer, and is the chief of operations for the NEPACMS.

Cellist Bryan Hayslett teaches as Assistant Professor of Cello at the New World School of the Arts and serves as the cellist of contemporary performance group Juxtatonal.

The Piano Quartet in G Minor by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was one of only a handful of his compositions in G Minor, a key in which his most turbulent and tragic yet beautiful works were written. Paired with the fiery and expansive Piano Quartet in C Minor by Richard Strauss, this concert is not to be missed.

The concert will be held in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 300 School Street, Clarks Summit. The concert is open to the public free of charge, with a free-will offering taken to help defray the costs of the event. For more information, please call the church at 570-586-6306.