Lacawac Sanctuary receives grant for youth programs

Lacawac Sanctuary Environmental Education Center was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the Robert H. Spitz Foundation administered by The Scranton Area Community Foundation for its Youth Conservation in Action Program.

The Youth Conservation in Action program is for 3-12th grade students focusing on learning about environmental issues. As childhood has changed to include more time spent indoors, there is an increased need to connect kids to nature and to support a diverse group of future conservation leaders with hands-on, local environmental education opportunities. YCA works to support the next generation in becoming environmentally literate, with the knowledge to take care of nature in their communities.

Craig Lukatch, President of Lacawac Sanctuary stated that “Young children today do not have as many direct experiences with nature, and it’s taking a toll. As childhood has changed to include more time spent indoors, there is an increased need to connect kids to nature — for their health and for the planet.”

“Lacawac’s YCA team supports a diverse group of future conservation leaders with hands-on, Next Generation Science Standards-aligned, and local environmental education opportunities.” he continued. “Lacawac works to support the next generation in becoming environmentally literate, with the knowledge and inspiration to take care of nature in their communities. Today’s young people are tomorrow’s environmental leaders.”

Lacawac Sanctuary is a nonprofit association founded in 1966 for the purpose of protecting a gift of the original Connell Park lands by Arthur and Isabel Watres and facilitating environmental education and research. Located on Lake Wallenpaupack, the Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation plays an important role in the preservation of Lake Lacawac which is one of the southernmost glacial lakes in the hemisphere and has been preserved in pristine condition free from development and encroachment. For more information visit www.lacawac.org.