Agency emphasizes early literacy, distributes books

Bill Jones, President & CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, recently presented a $30,000 check to the Child Development Council.

While he was visiting with preschoolers in the council’s Child Care & Early Learning Program, he also read the picture book classic “Corduroy” to them. Written by the late author Don Freeman, the book tells the story of a little bear, a little girl and the friendship they develop.

It has been named one of the National Education Association’s “Teachers’ Top 100 Books for Children.”

The United Way, with its Poverty to Possibility Initiatives, has placed a heavy emphasis on early literacy. The United Way also provided the children with a free holiday book giveaway so they can enjoy reading at home with their families.

With a 100-year legacy of driving change, United Way of Wyoming Valley leads initiatives to address childhood poverty and improve the odds of success for at-risk children and families.

Partnering with local nonprofit organizations and school districts, the United Way provides access to resources and programs that meet the education and health needs of children and financial stability of families throughout the Wyoming Valley, while maintaining safety net support for the community’s most vulnerable.

For more information about United Way of Wyoming Valley, visit www.unitedwaywb.org/.