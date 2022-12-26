🔊 Listen to this

I hope you and yours have had happy holidays thus far and are preparing for a joyful new year.

As fun and celebratory as the holidays can be, they can also come with loads of stress. The pressure of buying gifts and preparing our homes and tables for guests can be a lot to deal with. Even reflecting on the year behind and the year ahead can come with unexpected weight.

When stress builds up over time and becomes chronic, it can lead to physical symptoms in several parts of our bodies, including our hearts. So, it’s important to try not to let stress affect your health as you start the year anew.

Among the issues brought on by stress are:

• Sleep problems

• Depression or anxiety

• Nausea

• Diarrhea

• Headaches

• Heart palpitations

Left untreated, chronic stress can cause high blood pressure. Because elevated blood pressure doesn’t typically cause immediate symptoms, we tend not to recognize it when it starts.

When we encounter stressful situations, our bodies produce hormones like adrenaline, which set off our “fight or flight” response. Our hearts beat faster and work harder during this response, and if this is happening too much, our blood vessels can become narrower, leading to high blood pressure.

Given enough time, unchecked high blood pressure can increase our risk of heart disease and even lifethreatening events like heart attack and stroke. We can reduce our stress and our risk of heart disease by keeping some healthy habits.

Exercising is a great way to reduce stress and lower blood pressure by getting our heart pumping and our blood circulating. It releases endorphins, which help improve our mood, and it comes with the additional benefits of increasing our strength and stability. Try to exercise for 150 minutes a week, which amounts to 30 minutes a day for 5 days.

Don’t take life so seriously. Laughter is an incredible way to reduce stress, and it’s another moodboosting tool we have. Watch the movie that’s always made you crack up or try a new comedy special.

Overall, look for the brighter side of every situation and try to find the funny.

Connect with the people you love to ease your mind and heart. If you have to work through the new year and you can’t be with your family and friends, find other ways to reach out. Calls, video chats and even texts can help lighten your perspective.

Stop and breath. Meditation can be as simple as giving yourself a few minutes to be alone in a quiet place, being still and breathing deeply. Focusing on just your breath and being present in the moment – if only for a short time – can bring some calm to an otherwise racing mind. If you’ve never tried meditation, technology is a big help today. A meditation app for your phone or an online meditation guide can get you started.

Get some good sleep. Exhaustion can impair judgement and thinking and can contribute to our stress levels. Try to get eight hours of sleep at night or take a short nap during the day if you’re able. Rest allows our bodies and minds to recharge. And when plenty of sleep doesn’t seem to be doing the trick, it’s probably time for a few days off from work to really step away from it all and allow yourself to recuperate.

If you’re feeling stressed as we approach the new year, give some of these wellness practices a try. They just might lower your blood pressure and ward off heart problems. As always though, if you’re stressed and nothing seems to be working, please discuss it with your primary care physician.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]