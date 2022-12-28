🔊 Listen to this

Atty. Colleen J. Borum, Atty. Marley E. Mullery, Atty. Joshua J. Perry, and Atty. Mara Stella were admitted to practice law in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania at a group admission ceremony that was held at the Max Rosenn U.S. Courthouse in WilkesBarre.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County as part of a judicial outreach initiative that was created by the late Judge A. Richard Caputo.

Judge Caputo’s chambers were located at the Rosenn Courthouse, where for many years he held trials and other judicial proceedings. One of Judge Caputo’s favorite duties was presiding over the group attorney admission ceremonies held at the courthouse each year.

Over the years, Judge Caputo and Atty. Joe Burke, who serves as the bar executive of the W-BLLA, discussed ways to encourage young lawyers to get admitted to federal court and to become more active in the federal bar. These ideas have crystalized into a judicial outreach initiative for the Northeastern Tier of the Middle District.

This year’s ceremony was presided over by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph F. Saporito Jr., who is a past president of the W-BLLA, and whose father also served as president. He was joined on the bench by Judge Malachy E. Mannion, Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick, and U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mark J. Conway.

Judge Mehalchick is a past president of the Middle District Chapter of the Federal Bar Association. Atty. Casey Alan Coyle is the current chapter president. Atty. Girard J. Mecadon is the current president of the W-BLLA, while Atty. Cheryl Sobeski Reedy is the vice president.