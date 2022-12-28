🔊 Listen to this

On Dec. 9 and 10, more than two dozen members of the Dallas Rotary once again spent a December weekend taking turns ringing the bells for more than 12 hours for the Salvation Army. They raised hundreds of dollars to fulfill their mutual mission to serve others. Rotarian Ted Horn was this year’s chairman of this annual event. Shown from left are Rotarians Maureen Doerfler and John Doerfler.