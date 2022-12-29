🔊 Listen to this

Now let’s admit it … who doesn’t just love a naughty nightshift nurse? Well, you won’t be saying that after witnessing this particular one. Hell no! Based on the unthinkable true story of nurse Charlie Cullen, played articulately by a superb Eddie Redmayne (“The Trial Of The Chicago 7”) also dubbed “The Angel Of Death.” Starring opposite the Oscar winner is Jessica Chastain, who plays real life ICU nurse “Amy Loughren,” who is grappling with a concerning heart condition while waiting for her insurance to kick in. Sound familiar anyone? Canada’s universal health care sounding better right about now perhaps? Chastain who also won her first deserved statuette just last year in the over the top “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye” smarts here once again.

Again, just to reiterate, “The Good Nurse” is based on a real true life story that happened not too far from the Wilkes-Barre area. Killer nurse Charlie Cullen worked at several Lehigh Valley medical centers, including the esteemed Lehigh Valley Hospital, Sacred Heart hospital in Allentown, as well in Easton Hospital, and in St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem.

Thank the dear lord they caught him before he slithered his way up to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton health system. The scariest part of all of this is just how easy it could be to harm the sickly in a medical setting.

“The Good Nurse” was a spell-binding tale that definitely raised the hair on your arms as well as some hard-hitting questions in one thinking person’s head. Charlie Cullen claims in his real life affidavit that he “killed out of mercy, wanting to alleviate the pain and suffering of his most infirm victims.”

But in reality, his victims were as young as 21 years of age and not terminally ill, according to a 2006 report. So that so-called sympathetic theory goes right out the window just about as fast as my New Year’s resolution to get buff and in shape will! The way I look at it is, every year there is a high demand for scrawny elves in tights during the holiday season, so I now view my chicken legs as December’s job security.

This movie and Eddie Redmayne’s role as the evil Charlie Cullen made me question my own judgment because even through all his wrong doings, I still had sympathy in my heart for this character. Even though we are all capable of making poor choices, is there an element to us all that could still be found redeemable even on our darkest day? Although the exact number will never be known, this male nurse is estimated to have been responsible for up to 400 deaths on his hands. “The Good Nurse” left me haunted and shaken. And that, my fine folks, is the power of proper filmmaking in the right hands. Happy New Year 2023!

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.