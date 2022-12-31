🔊 Listen to this

Continuing with last week’s theme about how to get partners to happily sleep in the same bed, we will turn to what else is keeping couples, of all ages, apart.

Here is a summary that captures what many couples go through:

“I have been married for nearly 25 years to a handsome and accomplished man. Our children are grown. I am post-menopausal. We have had a loving relationship with steady affection.

“My husband still makes me laugh and I am grateful he continues to be attracted to me. My problem is for much of this past year I have grown reluctant to being intimate with him, even though I still do. It’s because I do not enjoy sex like I once did.

“It has been a struggle to accept my changing body, especially the saggy skin. Going through menopause was not easy but I thought the worst of it would be over. No one told me post-menopause is harder.

“I am not happy that he has a bigger belly than mine, and it bothers me that he doesn’t seem as focused on losing it like I try to keep my weight under control. But more than any loss of beauty, being intimate with my husband actually hurts. This I did not expect, and neither did he.”

G: Even though you are struggling with these personal issues, I am hopeful for you for several reasons. You still have the desire to look for solutions so you can make changes that will improve the quality of your marriage and life.

The lack of that desire, sometimes from untreated anxiety or depression, is what kills many a loving relationship. As couples lose the focus on doing what it takes to keep themselves happy, the consequences spill over onto every other aspect of life, including their sexuality, purpose and sense of well-being.

I will concentrate on the most important problem you have, the pain. If you have not already discussed this issue with your gynecologist, now is the time. Yes, even at your age, having a gynecologist in addition to your primary care physician is wise.

I discussed what you are describing with two physicians who specialize in female health. The medical terminology is dysparenuria (pronounced: dis-puh-ROO-nee-uh). This is more common than you may realize, and can occur in women of varying ages, not just those who are in menopause or who are post-menopausal.

The good news is there are a variety of things women can do. For you specifically, because of your age, your skin is no longer as thick and moisturized as it was when you were youthful and gushing estrogen. Hormones have a major role in the health of these delicate areas, and with your diminished estrogen, it may be the cause of the pain.

After you have a physical exam with your gynecologist, they may discover thinning tissue as the cause. They may recommend lubrications that can ease the discomfort, or they may prescribe to you a number of medications, including vaginal estradiol cream. Regular, weekly application of this helps replenish some of the estrogen you are lacking, and will revitalize those areas.

The advantage to the cream is that it does not have some of the more serious side effects as when taking oral hormone replacement.

But only a thorough exam, to rule out any other medical considerations such as infection, fibroids or a more serious condition such as cancer, will get you on the road to a real solution to your pain.

Though many women resort to over-the-counter relief to ease the discomfort – such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory pain relievers (NSAID) or other pain killers such as acetaminophen or cannabidiol (CBD) – and even alcoholic beverages, you may be offered a prescription for pain relief that seems to be far less discussed.

Inquire if you are a candidate for Lidocaine ointment which is in the family of anesthetics.

Lidocaine is a topical cream that works as a numbing agent and can bring you relief from direct pain caused by the interior friction and wear on any thinning tissues. Application is done before any intimacy, but only takes a few minutes to work its magical ways of pain relief.

I am always in awe of the doctors and researchers who have discovered how to reduce or totally eliminate pain. From what I learned speaking with doctors who specialize in this, I know it can be a quick and easy game changer. But because many women are reluctant to discuss their personal issues, they still do not know about the treatments.

I am also aware that all of this requires an investment of time and money. Good health insurance coverage can help offset the cost of some of these remedies, but not all. Monthly vaginal estradiol cream in not cheap and is not covered by Medicare. It is beyond unfortunate and unfair that men are eligible for their intimacy needs via drugs like Viagra that is covered by insurance, yet women are not offered similar benefits.

I wrote about this is in a previous column that you may find of value: https://www.gisellemassi.com/vageegee-atrophy-remedies-come-high-cost

Lidocaine cream is substantially less expensive, as are the various water-based natural lubricants.

But before you embark on any of these solutions it is essential that you discuss what you are going through with your husband. It is possible he does not have a full understanding of how hard this phase of your feminine life has been on you, and a full confession of sorts can help him become even more sensitive to your struggle.

Give him the opportunity to consider all the ways his affection can manifest in more fulfilling intimacy.

With some additional support from you, maybe even a tag-team diet change, he may realize it is time for him to work on his overall health. You both can begin the new year with the shared desire to up his desirability to you and improve your responsiveness to him.

