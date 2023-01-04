🔊 Listen to this

The Tunkhannock Lions recently held their annual chicken and biscuit dinner and toy drive. This year the toys were donated to Wyoming Cops for Kids.

Tunkhannock Lions Club would like to thank the community for its support in the past year. Used eye glasses can be dropped off at Mile Hill Auto Parts (NAPA) Tioga Street, Tunkhannock, Horlacher and Sherwood Tire Shop, Mile Road, Tunkhannock, Northeastern Eye Institute, Tioga Street, Tunkhannock, Crystal Vision Center, Tioga Street, Tunkhannock, and the Tunkhannock Library, Tioga Street, Tunkhannock.

Anyone interested in joining the Tunkhannock Lions Club can contact Harold and Josie Sands at 570-836-1205. You can also find a club near you at www.lionsclub.org.