Vinny Jarick enjoys his pizza lunch at Holy Redeemer High School.

<p>Elizabeth Bilbow, Matthew Crowell and Leah Smith compete in the Christmas trivia competition.</p>

<p>Reese Tavella, Rhea Mascarenhas, and Luke Gordon wrack their brains for Christmas knowledge as they compete in the HRHS Christmas trivia contest.</p>

<p>Photo 4: Liam Cabrera gives the limbo (peppermint) stick a try while Samantha Petros, Brynley McShea, and Sydney Millard look on.</p>

<p>Allie Sartori and Brooklyn Perfido enjoy the reindeer games at the HRHS Christmas Carnival.</p>

What do cookies and cocoa, the Macarena and an indoor snowball fight have in common? They are all part of a fabulous day at the Holy Redeemer High School Christmas Carnival.

The high school community recently hosted each of its feeder schools for a day of holiday cheer, Christmas trivia, reindeer games and a little Polar Express thrown in for good measure.

Students from Saint Jude School joined the fun decked out in their red and green. The Saint Jude community would like to thank the Student Leadership Council at HRHS for helping to spread the Christmas cheer.