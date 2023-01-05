TL taste testers see dish as more than breakfast

🔊 Listen to this

“I love this,” page designer and taste tester Ashley Bringmann said as she sampled Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal from the Times Leader Test Kitchen. “I love oatmeal, especially when it has things in it that add texture and crunch, like the pumpkin seeds and pears. They work great together.”

“I think it’s really good,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. “For a lot of people, their complaint about oatmeal is the (sometimes mushy) texture. But this has a great texture.”

“It reminds me of a cake, a not-too-sweet cake,” I told the tasters, some of whom — namely columnist Bill O’Boyle and reporter Kevin Carroll — were not exactly turning cartwheels of joy over the ingredients.

Nevertheless, they gave it a try.

“It’s not as bad as I may have anticipated,” Bill admitted later. “It was subtle, yet tasty, not overly pumpkin-y. I wouldn’t order it in a restaurant, but I’m glad I tried it.”

“I like the cinnamon; that really stood out to me,” Kevin noted, carefully saying something nice before he explained, “this isn’t one of my favorites. I’m not a big fan of pears.”

Reporter Jen Learn-Andes — the only taste tester who tried the dish cold rather than reheated — may have been the most discerning when it came to the spices.

“I could really taste the ginger,” she said. “But I think it could have used something else, maybe some cloves to give it a little more pizzazz.”

“Well, actually,” I admitted, “the recipe called for pumpkin pie spice but I used plain cinnamon. I should have used nutmeg and cloves, too, to make it taste more like a pumpkin pie.”

The dish as I made it alreadytasted a little like pumpkin pie; it also tasted like an oatmeal cookie and also a bit like a pear crisp.

The recipe looked quite appealing when I spotted it in the January 2023 issue of Prevention magazine. (Thanks to my good friend Mary from Nanticoke for renewing my subscription again this year. She knows I’m bound to try a few of the recipes.)

Now, not that this is my New Year’s resolution or anything, but I did start out trying to follow this recipe exactly.

For example, I went to a store and bought pears, even though my instincts told me to just use the apples I already had.

I also bought almond milk, resisting the urge to just use cow’s milk. (Actually, the recipe calls for cashew milk, but my nearby grocery didn’t carry that particular item, so I figured “milk” from another nut would be just as good.)

I also bought fresh ginger to peel and grate; that’s another item we don’t always have on hand.

And, after buying pears, almond milk and fresh ginger just for this recipe, I guess I got lazy and figured cinnamon would work just as well as pumpkin pie spice.

At any rate, some of my tasters really enjoyed the cinnamon and ginger that did make their way into the dish.

“I taste spices that remind me of the Indian curries I like so much,” news editor Roger DuPuis said. “I really think this would be wonderful on a cold morning.”

Prevention magazine touts the Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal as a healthful breakfast option, spelling out that “the fiber-ful trifecta of skin-on pears, canned pumpkin and oats slows down carb digestion, which helps to control blood sugar levels and supports sustained energy all morning.”

The magazine suggests that you might make it on a Sunday, “then microwave a scoop or two for quick weekday meals” any time over the next four days.

But that’s not the only possibility.

“I can see it as a side dish,” Roger suggested. “Chicken with stuffing, with this being the stuffing.”

“I can see it as an entree any time of day,” I said, “Especially if you want to avoid meat.”

“I can even see it as a dessert,” I added. “Maybe with a scoop of ice cream melting on top.”

Without further ado, here is the recipe.

Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal

4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2/3 cup raw pepitas (pumpkin seeds), divided

4 large eggs

1 15-ounce can pure pumpkin puree

1 3/4 cups cashew milk

1/3cup pure maple syrup

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for dish

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 ripe but firm Anjou pears, cut into half-inch pieces

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. In bowl, mix oats, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, salt and 1/3 cup pepitas.

In large bowl, beat eggs, then mix in pumpkin, milk, syrup, oil, ginger and vanilla. Add dry ingredients to bowl and mix until just combined.

Lightly oil 9 x 13-inch baking dish and scatter all but 1 cup pears on bottom. Spread batter on top, then sprinkle with remaining pears, pressing them in slightly.

Sprinkle with remaining 1/3 cup pepitas and bake until fully set and edges begin to brown, 40 to 50 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before serving.