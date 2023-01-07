Last year’s fund-raiser brought in $170,000 to fight hunger

Donna Coccodrilli of Exeter helps her brother, the Rev. Joseph Pisaneschi, make homemade ravioli for his Rectory, Set, Cook! II video.

It’s a family tradition for Father Gerald Gurka to annually make a new dessert in time for the New Year. This year it was Grasshopper Pie, which became his Rectory, Set, Cook! II offering.

When the Rev. Joseph Pisaneschi, at right, made homemade ravioli, he had some help from his sister, Culinary Institute of America-trained Donna Coccodrilli, and from WNEP-TV’s Jon Meyer.

No, this is not a San Diego Padre. This is Father Jim Paisley, first place winner of last year’s Rectory, Set, Cook! fund-raiser, talking about tailgating food for this year’s project.

Yes, that’s Father Joseph Pisaneschi putting savory stuffing into homemade ravioli.

And there’s Father Gerald Gurka carefully swirling a lattice of chocolate syrup over his freshly made, “high-octane” Grasshopper Pie.

As for Monsignor David Tressler, he’s getting a faceful of whipped cream …

If you’re wondering what’s going on, the Diocese of Scranton is getting ready for Tuesday’s launch of Rectory, Set, Cook! II: Turning Up The Heat.

This is the second installment of a fund-raiser that last year raised more than $170,000 in donations to fight hunger.

If you watched all the videos of cooking pastors on the diocesan website last year, you know that, along with demonstrations of how to make plenty of tasty dishes, from chili to omelets, Bananas Foster to Chicken Marsala, some area priests included a dash of zaniness.

Just how zany, you ask?

Well, last year’s first-place winner, the Rev. James Paisley, who is pastor of St. Therese and St. Frances Cabrini churches in the Back Mountain, emphasized the fact that, as he put it, “I have no concept of cooking. I can barely microwave,” by preparing hot cocoa from water and a mix.

Despite the simplicity of his offering — and no doubt helped along by the singing and joking in his video — Father Paisley’s “cooking demonstration” inspired people to donate $31,540.

This year, he’s put together another tongue-in-cheek performance, one in which he dons a home-made “Padres” helmet and puts together some unusual flavor combinations as suggestions for a tailgating party.

“Some of them were very, very tasty,” he said noting he tried vanilla ice cream with green olives as well as hot chocolate with chili pepper.

Last year’s second-place winner was the Rev. David Cappelloni, pastor of SS. Anthony & Rocco in Dunmore, whose demonstration of homemade Italian-style doughnuts inspired $13,815 in donations, while the third-place winner was the Rev. Joseph Mosley, pastor of St. Peter’s Church in Wellsboro and St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Elkland, who made pierogies and, for good measure, danced a little polka. His video brought in $11,202.

Altogether, the inaugural Rectory, Set, Cook! raised $170,907, from 2,718 donors in 22 states, including some from as far away as Texas, Arkansas and Florida.

Of the total, $101,953.50 went to Catholic Social Services for anti-hunger initiatives and $68,953.50 went to the parishes of the participating priests.

“When we decided this might be a fun way to fund raise during the pandemic, we kept our expectations modest,” Sandra Snyder, director of foundation relations and special events for the diocese, said last week via email. “To say we were blown away by the enthusiasm and support is an understatement.”

“I would have considered Rectory, Set, Cook! a success if we had been able to raise $50,000, but to raise more than $170,000 to fight hunger was truly humbling.”

“The problem of hunger is even more heightened this year in a time of such inflated food prices,” Snyder wrote. “So we hope we’ll do even better for the cause this year.”

Participating priests agree fighting hunger is the most important part of the fund-raiser.

“Worldwide there is a lot of poverty and hunger,” Father Paisley said. “When you realize it’s prevalent in your own area and that you’re able to help, it’s overwhelming.”

“My main reason for participating is that it benefits those in need,” said Monsignor Tressler, who is pastor of St. Ignatius in Kingston and Holy Family in Luzerne. “It benefits Catholic Social Services, and we get half of (the money raised) back, which enables me to support our local food pantry on the West Side.

“The whole project highlights the incredible generosity of people in this area,” Father Paisley said.

Explaining it’s been a tradition in his family to try a new, homemade dessert every Christmas season in honor of “the New Year and the new you,” Father Gurka, the maker of Grasshopper Pie, said “It’s a privilege to help someone else by sharing something that’s part of your life.”

While Father Gurka, who is pastor of St. John the Baptist in Larksville and All Saints Parish in Plymouth, has taken some official cooking classes at Luzerne County Community College, other priests find Rectory, Set, Cook! has provided culinary lessons they may have been missing.

“I have less fear of the kitchen now than I used to,” said Father Pisaneschi, who is pastor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville.

Last year, he said, parishioner Maria Inglot showed him how to make an Italian-style fish and sauce dish. “She’s from Italy, and she took me through it, step by step,” he said.

This year, his sister Donna Coccodrilli of Exeter, who studied at the Culinary Institute of America but says some of her best dishes are their grandmother’s recipes, showed her brother how to make homemade ravioli.

Another helper during the priestly cooking segments, Monsignor Tressler’s 11-year-old niece, Julia Morgan, has also offered culinary guidance.

“She absolutely loves teaching me,” Monsignor Tressler said, explaining the pair made a lemon lush pie and peanut butter pie this year, following the successful pineapple-upside-down cake they made last year.

“Her enthusiasm and excitement are just great,” the monsignor said, noting his niece was happy to help, despite having recently broken a bone in her foot while ice skating.

“It’s not really apparent in the video, but she has a big boot,” he said.

Perhaps young Julia was cheered on by the little joke she planned to play on her uncle, bringing along a plastic contraption designed to administer a handful of whipped cream onto someone’s face.

Guess which one of that cooking duo got the whipped cream?

The videos from this year’s fund-raiser, Rectory, Set, Cook! II: Turning Up The Heat, should be available on the Diocese of Scranton website as of Jan. 10.