Columnist aims for healthier habits, introspection in 2023

🔊 Listen to this

Happy 2023!

Now that we’re a week into the new year, hopefully we’re feeling settled and prepared for what’s to come.

I’ve never made New Year’s resolutions. Many friends who’ve made them usually only make it a few months then, poof, it’s as though those resolutions never existed. Since I’ve historically had a fear of failure, I never made resolutions to start. That way, I couldn’t fail.

This year is different.

I found myself needing a kick in the butt to stay refreshed, energized and all-around motivated, so after contemplating what I’d resolve to, I decided on two initiatives.

The first is Dry January, which is a big trend happening right now (just ask Dr. Jen Ashton on Good Morning America) and a new nutrition plan.

That’s right: I’ve committed to no alcohol and better eating habits to start the new year.

The plan is to eat better, more acceptable portions of proteins, carbohydrates, fats and vegetables in my meals, with snacks twice a day of smaller sizes.

The goal is to lose a hearty 20 pounds, which I somehow acquired in 2022. Coinciding with this quest, I’ve increased my gym workouts by tiny amounts of time and returned to some movements I haven’t done in a while.

When I set my mind to something, I really commit to it, so hopefully by the next time you see me around town I’ll be 20 pounds lighter (let’s hope).

The other resolution is journaling, which I know sounds boring, but let me explain.

For most of my life, beginning in middle school, I’ve been writing articles – mostly about others. And while this column gives me a lot of room for reflection, I found myself wanting to reflect deeper and document more of my personal life.

As in my work life, somehow writing things down on paper makes me come to terms with and work through situations more sensibly.

It’s also therapeutic, especially after a challenging day. Writing down feelings can be a form of release and escape, one in which I’ve been practicing for the last week. I already have 20 pages of content.

Who knows. Maybe one day it’ll turn into a book?

While those are my main resolutions for the new year, I’m also open to improving however I can throughout the year. I certainly don’t think January 1st is the only time for such a mission.

As we continue in the new year, I’m hopeful that this is the best year yet for all of us. There’s a lot of unrest and uncertainty throughout the country for a variety of reasons, but perhaps if we all focus on our small resolutions, we’ll feel better about 2023.

Have a great year.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]

