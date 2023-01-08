The Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association will host Luzerne County and Beyond … Got Talent on March 26 at the F.M. Kirby Center. Seen here outside the theater with flyers for the event are, from left: Chris Bohinski of Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU, who will perform during the event; Anita Sirak of NEPMTA; Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage; Andrea Bogusko of NEPMTA; and state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, who will return as emcee. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

The Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association will host Luzerne County and Beyond … Got Talent on March 26 at the F.M. Kirby Center. Seen here outside the theater with flyers for the event are, from left: Chris Bohinski of Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU, who will perform during the event; Anita Sirak of NEPMTA; Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage; Andrea Bogusko of NEPMTA; and state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, who will return as emcee.

After a dazzlingly successful debut last year, Luzerne County’s Got Talent is back to showcase the stars of our area once more, with its search expanded outside the borders of the county, and a new name to match.

The Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association will host Luzerne County and Beyond … Got Talent on March 26 at the F.M. Kirby Center.

This is a talent competition where up to 25 finalists will compete for cash prizes, and the deadline to audition is Jan. 15.

NEPMTA is a non-profit group of music teachers looking to showcase the talent in Luzerne County and raise money for scholarships.

For more information on how to audition, visit https://nepmta.org/lcgt/.