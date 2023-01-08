🔊 Listen to this

After a dazzlingly successful debut last year, Luzerne County’s Got Talent is back to showcase the stars of our area once more, with its search expanded outside the borders of the county, and a new name to match.

The Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association will host Luzerne County and Beyond … Got Talent on March 26 at the F.M. Kirby Center.

This is a talent competition where up to 25 finalists will compete for cash prizes, and the deadline to audition is Jan. 15.

NEPMTA is a non-profit group of music teachers looking to showcase the talent in Luzerne County and raise money for scholarships.

For more information on how to audition, visit https://nepmta.org/lcgt/.