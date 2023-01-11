TL test cook makes another savory ham casserole

MT & I agreed that while this option for using leftover ham was good, we liked the ham and potato au gratin dish I made earlier with the first batch of extra ham.

The penne and ham almost ready to bake, with half the dish covered with the cheese topping

Yes, I already tried one new recipe to get rid of our leftover ham from the Christmas Day dinner, a ham and potato au gratin. And yes, MT made split pea soup that included the bone in the broth and a generous amount of ham pieces. But contrary to the headline on MT’s story about the soup, it turns out she was not “Wringing that last bit of flavor from remnants of holiday ham.”

This must have been a big ham, because even after all that innovative leftover use (the gratin used more than three cups of the stuff) and a sandwich or two, when I checked to see how much was left, there was still a bit more than two cups of trimmed and ready-to-cube ham I’d stashed in the fridge.

So I Googled for more “leftover ham recipes, and this one not only promised to use the last of it, but I had all the ingredients (or at least suitable substitutes) already in the house. Mind you, I didn’t have Swiss cheese, and initially planed to use some sharp cheddar we always keep around, but at the last minute decided to run down to our neighborhood Schiel’s and get the real deal.

As usual, I used more cheese than called for, and more garlic (six cloves instead of four), and more onion (just because I almost always use a whole onion anymore rather than going for exact quantities and trying to preserve any unused remains). And with no fresh rosemary at hand, I used some dried herb.

I added less sour cream than the half-cup. While I’ve used it often in test-kitchen recipes — and thus have become more fond of it when mixed with the right ingredients — it’s still not a flavor I particularly like in and of itself.

MT and I agreed that this was a good dish, but that we both preferred the ham and potato au gratin. But if you like pasta over spuds, this would be a really good alternative, and one thing I did like about it: It seemed to let the flavor of the ham come through better than the gratin dish did. That may be because I used about 14 ounces of penne instead of the called-for 16.

Dobru chut!

Baked Ham and Penne Pasta (missinthekitchen.com, via insanelygoodrecipes.com)

16 ounces Penne Pasta

2 tablespoons butter

½ cup chopped onion

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons all purpose flour

2 cups milk

2 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided use

½ cup sour cream

2 cups diced ham

Heat oven to 350°.

Cook penne pasta half way, about 6 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Add butter to a pan with chopped onion, garlic and rosemary. Cook 2-3 minutes until onions are softened. Add flour and whisk together, cooking for 2 minutes.

Add milk and cook, whisking until thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and add 1 cup of cheese and sour cream. Whisk until smooth.

Add pasta and ham and stir until combined. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Bake for 30 minutes.

