🔊 Listen to this

Queen Elizabeth II has been described as the most photographed, the most loved and talked about, spied upon, praised, criticized, popular woman on the planet.

The film “Portrait of the Queen,” which is coming to the Dietrich Theater, offers an original portrayal of the story of The Queen from a totally new perspective: through the most revealing photographic portraits of her, as shared by the extraordinary photographers who accompanied and often created the image of the British monarchy itself.

Showings of “Portrait of the Queen” will be 2 p.m. on Sundays, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29 at the historic theater in downtown Tunkhannock.

The movie contains sincere, spontaneous comments from British subjects, alternating with conversations featuring photographer and Camera Press photo agency co-owner Emma Blau, Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, actress, author, philanthropist and model Isabella Rossellini, and Susan Sarandon, actor and activist who met the Queen in person and gives viewers a more private, intimate reflection on the role, obligations and complexities of being a monarch.

General admission is $14 per ticket. Senior/member tickets are $12 each. Student/child tickets are $10 each. Tickets can be purchased at DietrichTheater.com, by calling 570-836-1022 ext. 3, or at the theater’s ticket booth while they last.