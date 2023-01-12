‘I’d eat it anytime,’ newsroom taste tester says

Mark and I weren’t exactly having a tug of war.

But when his sister Deb served us some sweetly savory New Year’s Day pork and sauerkraut — melt-in-your-mouth tender after at least eight hours in a slow cooker — I asked for the recipe and said I’d like to make it for the Times Leader test kitchen.

Mark protested that he wanted to be the one to make it.

“But I asked her first,” I said.

Deb handed me a copy of the recipe, and I slipped it into my purse.

Later I reconsidered, and told Mark that since he was more closely related to his sister, through blood rather than marriage, he could make the pork.

“No, you can go ahead and make it,” he said.

So, earlier this week, I let our slow cooker work its magic, and presented the finished product to the newsroom taste testers.

“It’s very good and I’m surprised by the sauce. It’s not what I expected,” page designer Ashley Bringmann said. “I’m trying to figure out the flavor, to be honest. It reminds me of apples.”

“There’s apple butter in it,” I said. “And sauerkraut and onions and garlic and soy sauce.”

“I love apple butter,” said reporter Jen Learn-Andes. “It reminds me of my grandparents, because that was something they always had at their house.”

As for the dish itself, she said, “It’s a delicious, different spin on a classic.”

“It’s very tasty,” columnist Bill O’Boyle said. “And juicy. I think it would go well on a nice brioche bun.”

For the record, I’d brought in pretzel rolls and smaller, sesame-studded dinner rolls for ease of serving, as well as a few raw peppers for an array of bright colors on the side.

“I like that you brought the peppers,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. “You’re keeping things balanced. And I liked that the flavors are mild, not overwhelming in any way. I also like the rolls. Good presentation.”

“But I would have liked a pickle on the side,” Lyndsay added.

Calling the pulled-pork dish “very juicy,” and “succulent,” reporter Kevin Carroll said he loves sauerkraut and was even looking forward to the last bites of a juice-soaked roll.

Newly hired Weekender entertainment writer Gabby Lang gave a thumbs-up to the dish, which was her first sample of Times Leader test kitchen food, and sports page designer Mitch Hall praised its “slow-cooked flavor.”

“It’s very easy to make,” I told Mitch. “Do you think you’d like to make it yourself?”

“I’m not a cook,” he said with a smile. “But I’d eat it, anytime.”

As I looked over similar recipes online, I saw that some use apples or apple juice rather than apple butter, some call for horseradish or cider or beer, and some say to put potatoes right into the slow-cooker with the pork.

The recipe my sister-in-law shared suggests serving the dish alongside mashed potatoes and extra sauerkraut (which she did in her West Hazleton homestead, but I obviously didn’t do for the taste test.) The recipe is similar to one I spotted at foodtasticmom.com, although the amounts are different.

Here is the recipe I used:

Slow-Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut

4.5 pound boneless pork loin

1.5 sweet onion, thinly sliced

3 cups sauerkraut

1.5 cup apple butter

3 tablespoons mustard

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Instructions: In a large bowl, stir together the onion, sauerkraut, apple butter, mustard, garlic, soy sauce, salt and pepper.

Place the pork loin in the crock of a 6-quart or 8-quart slow cooker. Top it with sauerkraut mixture. Cook on low heat for 8 to 10 hours, until the pork loin is easily shredded with a fork.

Suggested serving option: Serve with mashed potatoes and extra sauerkraut on the side.