Different actor each night will appear in ‘White Rabbit Red Rabbit’

“I am equal parts excited and thrilled — and terrified,” actor Amy Rene Byrne said Wednesday, explaining how she feels about her upcoming performance in “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit.”

The scary part about this one-person play, which the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present tonight Jan. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 14 is that the actor isn’t allowed to rehearse — or even know the gist of what is about to take place onstage.

Bryne, who will remove the script from a sealed envelope as the performance begins, explained she’s been honor bound not to search online for any clues about the show.

“I have been tempted every day,” she admitted in a telephone interview. “I am an anxiety-riddled person and I am leaning into the unknown with this production. But I am trusting.”

The experimental theater piece, written by acclaimed Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, premiered in 2011 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland and the Clubbed Thumb Summerworks Festival in New York. Since then, it has been translated into more than 25 languages and performed more than 1,000 times, including performances by actors Nathan Lane, Wayne Brady and F. Murray Abraham.

Each actor is allowed to perform the show only once — so there always will be the element of surprise, with actor and audience experiencing the story together for the first time.

At BTE, Abigail Leffler will perform a 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 show, Byrne will perform 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and Elizabeth Dowd will perform a 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 show at the Alvina Krause Theatre in downtown Bloomsburg.

Naturally, Byrne will not see Leffler’s performance. And Dowd will see neither Leffler’s show nor Bryne’s show.

In fact, Byrne said, BTE presented “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” in June 2019, with actor Eric Wunsch. Byrne and Dowd, both already involved with BTE, avoided watching the show so they would be able to participate in the future.

The little she knows about the play, Byrne said, is that the playwright “was restricted in traveling from their own country. I imagine that solitude and that feeling of being uanble to leave a place, I can only imagine that informed the entire play.”

As for props, if there are any, Byrne said, “From what I understand, the playwright sends a document of some kind to our stage management, that they have to follow up. I know that I am to bring my own water bottle with me. That’s all I know.”

While she anticipates her Jan. 13 performance, the actor said, she feels the date is a lucky one for her.

“Ironically, 13 is my lucky number,” she said. “I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on a Friday the 13th, when there was a full moon. So I hope my stars are aligning.”

According to a news release from BTE, the show “teeters between comedy and drama and is not particularly political.”

In celebration of the theatre’s 45th season, two regular tickets may be purchased for $45, a savings of $14. Patrons can take advantage of the offer by using the code “45for45” online or mentioning it on the phone. Bloomsburg University students may attend for $9 with a valid BU ID. Tickets may be purchased through the box office at 570-784-8181 or online at bte.org/.