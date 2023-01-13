Violinist, art show, Chili Cafe among the activities

Violinist Mark Woodyatt will perform Jan. 27 in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church, Clarks Summit, in conjunction with the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

The Clarks Summit Festival of Ice is coming up on Jan. 27-29, and First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will participate with an ice sculpture outdoors and a variety of activities indoors during the festival.

On Friday evening Jan. 27, violinist extraordinaire Mark Woodyatt will entertain in the chancel of the sanctuary from 5:30 to 7 p.m., while next door in the Session Room there will be an Art and Photography Show coordinated by Elaine Tweedy from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Included in the show will be a juried photography competition and artistic submissions from church and community members.

The art show will continue on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other activities include a Chili Cafe in Fellowship Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with piano students of Michelle Triaca providing entertainment. Faith Bennett will do face painting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. At 1 p.m. children and their parents will gather in the sanctuary for a drum circle organized by Cheryl Mozdian.

On Sunday morning the art show will be open following the 10 a.m. worship service.

All activities are free of charge. For more information contact the church office at 570-586-6306 or go to the website at www.fpccs.org. The church is located at 300 School Street in Clarks Summit.