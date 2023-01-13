Patrick Myers will perform in tribute as Freddie Mercury

Magic City Productions will present Killer Queen on March 29 at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple. The tribute to Queen, which features Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, will take place in the SCC’s Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Theatre.

Killer Queen’s first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there decades earlier. The band’s UK popularity grew to such an extent they soon secured a residency in London’s Strand Theatre, attracting nationwide BBC coverage – the first tribute to have a show in the West End.

Killer Queen’s reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad leading to an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from Madness who presented them with the award for “Worldwide Best Tribute Band.” They also scored a number one hit when they they were asked to recreate Queen’s harmonies for “The Real Life” with Fatboy Slim.

They were delighted to sell out Forest National Arena where Queen filmed the concert set piece videos such as Hammer To Fall and Don’t Stop Me Now. Killer Queen then joined forces with Bjorn Again and The Bootleg Beatles for a Waverley Stadium show in Edinburgh. It was this performance that led to the band being selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute LiveAid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof. They performed with him at his arena charity concert to raise funds for the homeless.

In 2016 Killer Queen set their sights on America, where they have regularly played at Red Rocks Arena in Colorado.

Tickets for the Killer Queen show in Scranton start at $35 and are available at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person, or by calling 570-344-1111 or via Ticketmaster.