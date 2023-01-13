Event raises money to support KISS Theatre

Erica Zangardi, owner of The Cycle Yard in Pittston, said she is used to leading fitness classes, but she’s still a little nervous about having people watch her dance on stage. She will be paired with Tyler Ocasio in the Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre fund-raiser.

Guests at the recent gala for Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre participants watch as young thespians from KISS Theatre provide a short performance. The Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre event will benefit KISS Theatre.

What do a dentist, a construction company CEO, and the owner of an exercise studio have in common?

While you’re pondering, here’s another question that would have the identical correct answer:

What does someone who took ballet and tap lessons for years have in common with a person whose lifetime of dance experience, so far, adds up to “maybe 18 to 20 minutes at weddings?”

Guess what! Each of these attributes describes at least one of the 10 local celebrities scheduled to take part in the Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre competition, set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at KISS Theatre in Joe Amato’s East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre Township.

The popular event, returning this season after a pandemic-induced hiatus, will raise money for KISS (Kids Innovating Stage & Sound) Theatre, which provides theatrical experiences for children and teens in a nurturing yet challenging environment.

“We are very excited,” professional dancer Cathie Julius said as she mingled at a recent gala during which celebrities met the pros who will help them as choregraphers, dance instructors and partners in the competition.

“We might dance anything from a tango to a rumba,” said Julius, who will partner Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Kuharchik Construction.

“I feel like I have big shoes to fill,” Bresnahan said, noting he’s looking forward to honing his dance skills which, up until now, have mostly been limited to wedding receptions.

WNEP-TV journalist Chelsea Strub helped judge the 2019 Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre competition, which was the last time it was held.

“Now it will be my turn to show ‘em what I’ve got,” said Strub, who as a celebrity dancer has been paired with professional dancer Miguel Rivera — you may have seen him perform at Little Theatre — in the competition.

Just as audience members may be familiar with Strub from seeing her on television, they’ll likely recognize celebrity dancer Chris Bohinski, from his TV spots on Pennsylvania Live.

A veteran of off-Broadway musical theater, WBRE personality Bohinski is no stranger to dancing and, at a reporter’s request, demonstrated a fancy move at the KISS gala, bending his professional partner Amanda Hall into a graceful dip.

Will that become part of their routine? Time will tell.

The dancing pairs still have about six weeks to perfect their routines — and to get used to the idea of dancing for an audience.

Celebrity dancer Erica Zangardi, for one, said she’s used to leading spin classes at The Cyle Yard, which she owns and operates in Pittston. But she’s still “a little nervous” about dancing in front of a crowd.

The full list of participants includes:

Dr. Stephen Brand, owner of Brand Dental, paired with Janet Nevel.

Robert Bresnahan, CEO of Kuharchik Construction, paired with Cathie Julius.

Chris Bohinski, WBRE Pennsylvania Live TV personality, paired with Amanda Hall.

Justin Correll, mayor of Laurel Run and principal of Solomon Elementary School, paired with Emily Coolbaugh.

Tim Lambert, a fourth-generation worker in his family-owned business, McCarthy Tire Service, paired with Marikate Sullivan.

Jessica Cronauer, executive director of Leadership Northeast, paired with John Toussaint.

Mary Dragon, owner of The Barn Nutrition & Fitness, paired with Mike Marone.

Pamela LaCroix, board member of the Osterhout Free Library, paired with Jovon Barnes.

Chelsea Strub, WNEP-TV journalist, paired with Miguel Rivera.

Erica Zangardi, owner of The Cycle Yard fitness center, paired with Tyler Ocasio.

Previous winners of the competition have been Wilkes-Barre Councilman Tony Brooks, dancing with Mary Siejak in 2016; State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, dancing with Beth Connor in 2017; pharmacist Bruce Lefkowitz, dancing with Cathie Julius in 2018 and Brad Hontz, general manager of The Barn Fitness & Nutrition, dancing with Kelly Graham in 2019.

This year’s Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre event will begin at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 in Joe Amato’s East End Centre, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Your ticket purchase includes complimentary appetizers and desserts as well as seating for the event. A cash bar will be available for additional beverage purchases. Cocktail attire is appropriate.

Seating is limited to 330, so organizers urge you to make your online ticket purchase soon at dancingstarsofwilkesbarre.com/.

There will be two areas for seating, with the performance area in the middle. Seating in the Colleen Shea Auditorium is $50 per ticket, and studio seating is $35 for adults and $25 for students.

