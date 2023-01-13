🔊 Listen to this

Misericordia University teacher education majors recently received their spring student teaching assignments and participated in an orientation program that includes certification in Youth Mental Health Awareness.

The 15-week student teaching experience provides an opportunity for teacher candidates to apply principles and theories from their program to actual practice in the classroom across diverse populations, ages, and school settings.

Under the supervision of Misericordia faculty and cooperating teachers, teacher candidates make explicit connections with content areas, cognitive development, motivation, and learning styles while demonstrating the complex competencies and responsibilities required by effective classroom teachers.

The following students received assignments to regional schools and cyber schools:

Shannon Danko of Kingston, Lake Lehman School District and Greater Nanticoke School District; Sarah DeVries of Oak Ridge, NJ, Holy Rosary and Dallas School District; Jessica Dymond of Tunkhannock, Tunkhannock Area School District; Jenna Gallo of Dunmore, Scranton School District and Pittston Area School District.

Also, Hailee Kolvenbach of Glen Spey, NY, Dallas School District and Wyoming Valley West School District; Olivia Kopetchny of West Pittston, Wyoming Area School District; Stefany Lyall of Plymouth, Northwest Area School District and Holy Redeemer High School; Holly McBroom of Shavertown, Good Shepherd Academy and Tunkhannock Area School District.

Also, Meghan McCaffery of Mineola, NY, Dallas Area School District and Wyoming Valley West School District; Aoife McTavish of Mountain Top, Wyoming Valley West School District and Wyoming Valley Children’s Association; Mikaela Meeker of Shavertown, Wilkes-Barre Area School District and Good Shepherd Academy.

Also, Karissa Nenscel of Palmerton, Dallas Area School District; Katie Reilly of Massapequa, NY, Wilkes-Barre Area School District and Lake Lehman Area School District; Sidney Scarcella of Luzerne, Wyoming Valley West School District.

Also, Katelyn Taddei of Wyoming, Wyoming Area School District; Kasey Thievon of Tom’s River, NJ, Tunkhannock Area School District; Asucena Vergara of Wilkes-Barre, Wyoming Valley Children’s Association and Wyoming Valley West School District.