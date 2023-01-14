🔊 Listen to this

Last week I addressed inquiries about how one goes about becoming a writer, focusing on ways to begin. These suggestions apply to almost any endeavor at any stage of life, so keep that in mind and see how it may apply to any of your goals.

Here is more of the process that may best begin with a fundamental principle of all success: knowing when to ask for help.

G: If you do not even know you need help to improve your writing, or with any passion, personal interest or professional work, you are in for a tough, steep climb out of mediocrity. So, just assume you and everyone can benefit from some outside assistance. This is not unlike how even the most seasoned of yoga practitioners will seek instructors who can view their asanas and reposition the posture with a delicate touch and soft voice.

When it comes to maximizing your potential in any type of pursuit, I have found that is the type of helper you are ultimately going to gain much from. Not the harsh, loud athletic coach who may be on the sideline of your life. Ideally you want someone who has been in the trenches and may even still be in the trenches, or in a corner office, with their writing career.

These are the instructors who know you don’t need a lashing, but instead need actual hands-on teaching. These instructors may be as close as your partner, an online seminar, your local library that hosts writing groups, on staff at your local newspapers, or professors at the community college.

What you are looking for in an instructor is someone who you can have regular access to, one who is invested in your growth, and better yet, has their torso, not just their foot in the door, in your particular field of interest.

By this I mean, if you desire to write true crime stories, you are best served by connecting with an instructor who also has a passion for that particular type of writing.

Last year I was approached by an aspiring adult writer who was astute enough to realize they needed more than just a fresh set of eyes on their manuscript who could give them expert feedback, beyond what they were getting from their pool of family and close friends. They needed someone who has been published and knows a thing or two about what it takes to get to those end games.

What I was able to provide were examples of actual line editing, to help show how a sentence and paragraph gets polished by eliminating excess words, redundancies, poor choice of words, corrections to punctuations, typos, restructuring, that sort of thing.

As is often the case with new and inexperienced writers, a form of self-immolating occurs from trying too hard to sound impressive, or using arcane words and references when the vernacular

suffices. Someone close to me was wont to say about some irritating talking heads, commentators, and politicians: “You are an experienced rhetorician, inebriated by the exuberance of your own verbosity.”

Be self-aware enough to know if you are suffering from this literary malady.

What I was unable to provide the crime-writing enthusiast was an offer to continue to do this clean-up, with instruction, for their entire novel. No matter how much they were willing to pay me.

That is because I have no interest in murder mysteries, I loathe crime stories, and avoid even the worst examples of these events highlighted in the headlines of my newspapers and other media. Yes, I have the ability and desire to do the work of editing many types of manuscripts, to improve the writing, but my heart would suffer taking on a project that kept me in dark thoughts and images. That’s the work for someone else.

When looking for helpers, therefore, it is essential to learn whether or not your helper is a good fit for BOTH of you.

I am reminded of my visit with internationally-known psychic Dorothy Allison, who died in 1999. I met her at her home in New Jersey not long after reviewing a movie for my newspaper job, about the murders by a serial killer. Someone I interviewed for my cover story mentioned that Allison was instrumental in helping with several aspects of the case, including that she informed the authorities they were dealing with a serial killer.

She had a library with three walls of shelves full of 3-ring binders holding photos and police reports of cases she was brought in to assist with. She had a designated landline for the New York City police so that when it rang, she knew they were reaching out to her for help with a crime.

When I was with her the phone rang, and before long the cops were on their way to come pick her up to take her to the precinct or to a crime scene. Allison did all of this work without being paid for her services. She only accepted reimbursement for her expenses for any travel that was involved, for example, when families would fly her to different locations to see what she could detect from being at the actual scenes.

Allison showed me several of the binders of photos of mutilated children and young adults that she helped resolve, or that were ongoing. I was stunned by the graphic suffering, and by her steely determination to get the murderers, using effusive potty mouth descriptors. Her single-minded focus was on justice, and using her Divine gift to that end.

Through her example, Allison helped me to get on with using my own clairvoyant gifts, but in a much different way than she was using hers. Shortly after our visit I knew I would not let my own Divine gifts go to waste, and I chose to be a helper like Allison who freely gave away her gift in service to those in need.

Months into our friendship she provided me reams of documents, and asked me to write a book about her. As much as I appreciated her trust in me, and how much I wanted to be able to spotlight her enormous clairvoyant talent and loving heart, there was just no way I could bear digging any further into the crimes she and the police tackled.

Side note, I would not be at all surprised to learn that a number of clairvoyants were asked to help with the complex investigation of the Idaho case, where college students were murdered.

Mr. Rogers of the children’s educational program “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” said that his mother used to say: “Always look for the helpers. There will always be helpers.”

He added to this wisdom by saying, “If you look for the helpers, you’ll know there’s hope.”

It may take you some time to find the appropriate helper for you. It will be worth the effort. The bonus is, once you have attained a high level of skill, and perhaps even success at your craft, you too can get to experience the joy of being such a helper and source of hope.

Seek and you shall find. It’s so true, and a perfect sentence.

