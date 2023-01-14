And, somehow, we found room for dessert

I have one word to describe the food at Mylana’s Italian Ristorante on Main Street in Hanover Township – delicious! There’s no question that chef/owner Joe Ginthner knows how to cook. The extensive menu and daily special lists are filled with a mix of traditional Italian favorites, new features, and Joe’s specialties throughout his years in the business.

Joe told me that his culinary journey started when he was just a child and would wake up at 8 a.m. to the aromas of sauce and meatballs simmering on the stove in his parents’ kitchen. He would watch his grandmother, Julia, prepare homemade pasta and ravioli, and credits her as being an amazing influence on his culinary passion. His actual training began in 1991 working under Chef Guy Zehner at Celestino’s Restaurant in Dupont. It was a great place to start as Celestino’s was quite the restaurant in its day and one of the best in the area.

Joe eventually moved on to other fine dining establishments, including The Saber Room and Fox Hill Country Club, before opening his first restaurant, Giuseppe’s in Nanticoke. Giuseppe’s featured homemade American-Italian dishes influenced by a combination of his grandmother’s recipes and his vast experience. Giuseppe’s started off strong with incredible potential, but the pandemic brought business to a halt and Joe said he had to close.

In the summer of 2022, with the approval of his daughters, 7-year-old Myla Claire and 15-year-old Alana Maria, Joe opened Mylana’s Italian Ristorante in their honor. Joe describes Mylana’s as a small, neighborhood Italian restaurant with a relaxing vibe. It’s his goal to bring you back to an “old school” feel with excellent service and delicious food and cocktails. He believes that after 30 years of feeding the valley, he knows what we enjoy and he’s providing that.

For a small, neighborhood restaurant, I was quite impressed with the large and varied menu. There were so many options that interested me, it was hard to choose. Luckily I was dining with two friends, so we selected a variety and shared. I was also pleasantly surprised with the large cocktail menu and varied and reasonably priced wine list. It was easy to find a good bottle that was affordable.

We started with a selection of appetizers including Eggplant Napolitan, Stuffed Long Hot Peppers, and Caprese Salad. The battered eggplant was thin and delicious covered in just enough cheese and sauce. The fried long hots were stuffed with aged prosciutto, provolone, and pine nut pesto. When ordering long hots, you never know what the heat level will be, but these were just right, and the pine nut pesto added another layer of delicious flavor. The caprese salad was cool and refreshing with fresh tomato and mozzarella slices, fresh basil, and an olive oil and balsamic drizzle.

One of the appetizers featured that evening was Fish Tacos, and they were highly recommended by our server. We didn’t order them, but a nearby table did, and they loved the mix of Caribbean spice haddock with a blend of cheeses, lettuce, and tequila-lime salsa. They are definitely on my list for next time.

Next, we had a choice of soup or salad. The salad was a fresh blend of mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, tomato, and blue cheese crumbles. We also sampled the Italian Wedding Soup, a classic blend of mirepoix, spinach, tiny meatballs, and acini de pepe. We enjoyed a basket of freshly made focaccia bread with our salads.

For entrées, we tried the Short Rib Ravioli, Chicken Piccata, and the Steak Diane feature. Another customer favorite, the slow braised short rib filled ravioli, was topped with a peppercorn cream reduction and slices of tender short rib. Wow! This is definitely one of my all-time favorite ravioli dishes. The Chicken Piccata had a delicious sauteed mushroom, Chablis, fresh lemon, and caper sauce. The Steak Diane was another hit with our group. A tender filet mignon pan sauteed with mushrooms in a rich cognac cream peppercorn sauce.

You may think after all that food, there’s no way she ordered dessert, but I did. We ended our meal by sharing a delicious bite of homemade tiramisu, the perfect ending to a perfect meal. If you’re interested in giving Mylana’s a try, they are located at 1217 S. Main Street in Hanover Township and are open Tuesday thru Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. To see the menu or for reservations visit MylanasItalian.com.

***

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]

