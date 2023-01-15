Little Theatre to present ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

If someone tells you the play “Every Brilliant Thing” is about a depressed woman thinking about suicide, David Parmelee understands you might hesitate to come to the show.

But don’t.

“In the end it’s a very charming, touching and uplifting experience and story,” said Parmelee, who is general manager at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre. “It shows a person dealing in a creative way with one of the most tragic elements of life.”

Actor Scott Colin Woolnough, who is artistic director at Little Theatre, will perform the one-person show at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 in the theatre’s lobby.

He is on the faculty as well as the Suicide Prevention Committee at Misericordia University and, in that capacity, performed the show last year at the school, where it was attended mainly by students, faculty and some of the actor’s friends from the theater community.

“It was like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Parmelee said, noting he was so impressed he wanted to make sure more people would be able to see the show.

“We all go through things that are difficult, and we all have ways of coping,” Parmelee said. “This is about looking for the antidote to what a Catholic prayer refers to as ‘this vale of tears’.”

In the play, written by Duncan Macmillan and Johnny Donahoe, you’ll meet Woolnough’s character as a 7-year-old who tries to convince his mother that life is worth living by beginning to list the good things, the things that make you smile or give you hope.

Like ice cream — and the lad’s favorite color.

“When he’s 7 the color yellow makes the list,” Woolnough said. “But things that are brilliant to a 7-year-old are not the same things that are brilliant to a teen-ager or an adult. Later it’s everything from literary terms like the word ‘plinth’ to pop-culture references like ‘the even-numbered Star Trek movies’ or ‘waking up to someone else cooking breakfast.’ “

“Everything that makes people happy.”

Just last week, Woolnough said, someone came up to him and thanked him for the Misericordia performance. “They said, ‘I want you to know how important that was’.”

Knowing the performance might influence someone to see the value of their own life adds an intensity to the show, the actor said.

“If I can help someone directly, or help someone help someone else, if that happens for just one person, it will be well worth it.”

All proceeds from the show will benefit a Northeastern Pennsylvania Theatrical Alliance scholarship for performing arts. A 50-50 raffle held in conjunction with the show will benefit a local suicide prevention foundation.

The performance is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 20 in the lobby at Little Theatre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited. Tickets are available online at ltwb.org/.