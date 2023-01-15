🔊 Listen to this

While still sticking with my January nutrition plan as much as possible, I indulged a bit last week with some dining out at both a staple, favorite restaurant of mine, as well as somewhere new.

You know I’m always excited to try somewhere new, and last week I’m so glad I did as I stopped at Rox 52 in Plymouth. (I am sure my friend Bill O’Boyle is proud I am supporting his hometown.)

The Italian restaurant and pizzeria which has changed hands over the years was brought to my attention recently by Aunt Lana who’s eaten there and passed along her pleasureful experience. Therefore, I wanted to try for myself.

With the gloomy, rainy weather last week, I thought a dinner out would improve my mood, and it sure did.

It was a quiet weeknight when we wandered in, took a table by the window and perused the menu consisting of much more than I anticipated. While I knew it was an Italian restaurant and pizzeria – think all kinds of baked dishes such as ravioli and lasagnas as well as pastas like penne and fettuccine with a variety of sauces – I didn’t realize how vast the offerings were.

Besides those Italian dishes, I would have indulged in had I not been on what’s currently a strict nutrition plan, there’s a huge array of salads, hoagies, club sandwiches, burgers and wraps. I was truly surprised and delighted by the mass amount of selections because there is something for everyone.

I went with the creamy asparagus soup of the day, which was as a delicious prelude to the tuna salad I ordered as my main meal, and the Hawaiian pizza my partner ordered, but I sampled (wink).

The salad was made up of lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots, cucumbers, peppers, cheese and a generous amount of tuna on top. It was delightful to eat, because every bite was a different tastebud sensation.

And I couldn’t resist sampling the Hawaiian pizza with its sweet ham and pineapple toppings. Frankly, I could have eaten the whole pie, but I stayed strong and just enjoyed a piece.

Besides the pizza, he had the Tuscany Chiptole Cheesesteak Salad with tomato, onions, cucumbers, cheesesteak, mushrooms, hot pepper, cheese and chipotle dressing, which was gone rather quickly. He loved it.

I can’t forget the homemade bread, served prior to our meals, with its special Italian dipping sauce that was nothing short of magical. You must try it. We loved that portion of the meal so much that we did something we never do by taking the leftover bread home. It was that good.

I’m certain I’m not doing this place enough justice as it was such a warm, inviting stop along Main Street in Plymouth with a nice selection of food – appetizers, entrees, sides and more – with an equally nice staff and reasonable prices.

Thanks, Aunt Lana, for the recommendation. I’m sure we’ll be back, whether to dine in or take out, as they are open every day of the week for lunch and dinner.

Next time you’re in Plymouth, make a stop as you drive down Main Street. And make sure you try the Italian dipping sauce.