On Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m., Performance Music at The University of Scranton will present a concert by the Tony Lustig Trio. The 7:30 p.m. concert will take place in the Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue. Admission is free, with seating on a first-come, first-seated basis.

Tony Lustig is a dynamic saxophonist hailing from Fraser, Michigan. His musical journey began under the mentorship of Detroit trumpeter Marcus Belgrave. Through Belgrave, Lustig had the opportunity to play with such greats as Jon Hendricks, Patti Austin and Gerald Wilson. He received his bachelor’s degree at Michigan State University where he studied with Rodney Whitaker, Diego Rivera, Wes Anderson and others. From there he went on to earn his master’s degree at the illustrious Juilliard School, where he studied with baritone saxophone titan Joe Temperley.

Lustig spent a decade freelancing in New York City. He performed in and out of the jazz idiom with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, The Birdland Big Band – which he was a member of for nearly 20 years – the house band of America’s Got Talent, Leslie Odom, Jr., Santino Fontana, Gloria Gaynor, Jon Batiste, Louis Cole, the 8-Bit Big Band, Thomas Rhett and others. His playing brought him all around the world and to such notable stages as the Kennedy Center, Madison Square Garden, Saturday Night Live and the CMT Music Awards. Lustig taught briefly at Connecticut College and now resides in Rhode Island where he has been the house composer for Providence Ballet Theatre for the past five years.

The primary focus of Performance Music at The University of Scranton is its student choral and instrumental performing ensembles. There is no music major at the University, and all enrolled Scranton students (undergraduate and graduate) from every major are eligible for membership in the University bands, choirs and string ensembles, with neither an audition nor enrollment fee required for membership. Hundreds of students participate in the ensembles each year, and a number of University faculty, staff and alumni perform with them.

Performance Music’s large ensembles include Concert/Symphonic Band, Concert Choir/Singers, String Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble (big band format). Smaller groups are made up of members from within the large ensembles, and include Steel Drum Band, Percussion Ensemble, Flute Ensemble, Trumpet Ensemble and Clarinet Ensemble, plus other small vocal and instrumental groups in various formats. Solo, duo and trio performance opportunities are available to members of the ensembles through general recitals each semester.

Other programs within the department, including guest artist concerts, World Premiere Composition Series, Nelhybel Collection and Scranton Brass Orchestra, closely coordinate programming with the student ensembles and offer unique opportunities for student musicians in the ensembles to hear, observe, interact and perform with numerous world-class musicians and artist-teachers.

High school juniors and seniors who are considering applying to Scranton are encouraged to contact Performance Music to arrange to sit in on a rehearsal, meet the staff, attend a concert or tour the building.

For further information on the concert, call 570-941-7624, email music@scranton.edu or visit scranton.edu/music. Please check Performance Music’s website, scranton.edu/music, within 24 hours of the concert for information regarding venue requirements for audiences, as policies regarding campus health and safety may change throughout the season.