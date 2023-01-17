🔊 Listen to this

“Annie, Jr.” will open at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 with additional performance Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Under the direction of Dana Feigenblatt, “Annie, Jr.” is part of the Music Box Players educational workshops for children and will be performed by 29 kids ages 6 to 12.

The 75-minute version is geared especially for young people to perform.

The set is by Michael Gallagher, lighting by Jessica Werbin, and technical direction by Mark Kittrick.

“Annie Jr.” is a show-only performance. Admission price for adults is $15, and children and students, $12

For reservations, call 570 283-2195, or e-mail: [email protected]