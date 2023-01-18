One-act play explores NYC public school system

Gaslight Theatre Company will present the one-act play “NO CHILD…” by Nilaja Sun, Thursday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the George P. Maffei II Theatre at King’s College.

“NO CHILD…” explores the New York City public school system. Guiding the audience through the journey of the state of our education system is a single actress who explores the challenges, obstacles, and insights stemming from the students, parents, teachers, and staff.

Often hilarious and heartfelt, this unique performance piece is not to be missed by anyone concerned about the state of our education system and how we might fix it.

Four performances will be held at the King’s College Maffei Theatre — accessed through the Mulligan Physical Science Center — Jan. 19 through Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 2:30 p.m. Estimated runtime is 90 minutes.

General admission tickets are $15 and will only be sold at the door beginning 30 minutes prior to performance. Cash and cards are accepted. As part of Gaslight’s mission, $5 of each ticket will be donated to UNICEF. Free on-site parking is available in the Holy Cross Hall lot, accessed from the North Franklin Street cul-de-sac.

“NO CHILD…” received its World Premiere by Epic Theatre Center, New York, NY, in May 2006, and was originally produced Off-Broadway in New York at the Barrow Street Theatre by Scott Morfee and Tom Wirtshafter. The New York Times called the show “Marvelous…Touching and funny,” while The New Yorker hailed the play as “astounding” and noted, “Sun brings us nother world but the world. By showing us how the other half lives, an object lesson in what should not be missing from any life curriculum: hope.”