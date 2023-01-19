Thanks to Joanne from Berwick for people-pleasing recipe

🔊 Listen to this

Many thanks to Times Leader reader Joanne Huntington of Berwick for sharing her fantastic recipe for stuffing that combines mashed potatoes with potato bread.

“I think you’ll like this,” she told me when she called the newsroom, explaining it’s a Pennsylvania Dutch-style side dish her family has long enjoyed.

I suspected Mark and I really would like this stuffing because it calls for some of the same flavorful ingredients that are in the stuffing that’s long been part of my family tradition — namely sauteed celery, onions and parsley — but it has extra zip from a bit of garlic. (We do love garlic.)

Of course, the really special aspect to Joanne’s stuffing is pairing mashed potatoes with potato bread.

“Now, where would I find potato bread?” I mused aloud.

Joanne suggested my nearest grocery would carry Martin’s potato bread — and, indeed, they do have shelves of it.

After buying a loaf of Martin’s, I told Mark about my plan to make Mashed Potato Stuffing, and he said he’d like to bake potato bread from scratch and let that be his Times Leader test kitchen offering this week. How could I say no?

If you read his column in Wednesday’s paper, you know the taste testers called Mark’s potato bread “excellent,” “delicious” and “the perfect comfort food.”

I reserved half a loaf of that “perfect comfort food” for the stuffing, and ended up supplementing it with 2 slices of Martin’s. So I had the equivalent of 6 slices of potato bread to add to the 5 potatoes I mashed.

(Rest assured, gentle readers, you don’t have to bake your own potato bread for the stuffing. Although if you do, more power to you.)

There were two other ways I deviated from the recipe; I used sage from our herb garden instead of poultry seasoning, and I thought the stuffing seemed moist enough without a beaten egg, so I skipped that.

When I took the finished product to the newsroom taste testers, I wanted to give them a little more of a meal. So I served the stuffing alongside chicken thighs and gravy.

Out of all the tasters, page designer Lyndsay Bartos was the only one who asked to taste the stuffing both with and without the gravy.

“It’s really good,” she said. “I really like onions and garlic and I was able to enjoy those flavors more without the gravy.”

Lyndsay added she thought the stuffing would be a good side dish for other kinds of protein, not just poultry, and I told her Joanne had said much the same; she said it works especially well alongside pork.

So, what did others think?

“I like it,” said page designer Ashley Bringmann. “And I’m not usually a stuffing person.”

“I’m not sure what I like better, the stuffing or the chicken,” said reporter Kevin Carroll, who tasted both after returning from an assignment.

“I usually only have stuffing at Thanksiving, never outside of that context,” Kevin said. “But it’s good and I was hungry.”

“It’s interesting, and very, very good,” news editor Roger DuPuis said, adding that if he hadn’t known it contained mashed potatoes, he might have guessed it had riced cauliflower in it.

“It’s very good,” said columnist Bill O’Boyle. “Actually, I never knew what went into stuffing; I just know it tastes good.”

“It’s different, but in a good way,” sports page designer Mitch Hall said. “I like the consistency.”

Indeed, it does have a good mouth feel, and plenty of flavor.

My fellow test cook also had nothing but praise for the dish.

“Kudos to Joanne from Berwick,” Mark said.

Joanne had told me her husband, William, is a newspaper carrier, and I think he deserves kudos, too, for faithful service in all sorts of weather.

Without further ado, here is the recipe. The ingredients are Joanne’s, and since she told me to work with them until I got what seemed like a good consistency, the amounts mostly are mine.

Mashed Potato Stuffing

4 to 5 good-sized potatoes

3 stalks celery

1 large onion

3 tablespoons butter

1 or 2 cloves garlic

small bouquet of parsley, chopped

5 to 6 slices of potato bread

dash poultry seasoning

salt and pepper to taste

1 egg lightly beaten

1 cup chicken broth

Cook and mash potatoes; set aside. Saute celery and onions in butter until tender. Add garlic and saute a few more minutes. Add parsley.

Cut or tear potato bread into bite-size pieces. Combine with celery mix and mashed potatoes, salt and spices, to taste. Use a lightly beaten egg to hold the mix together; add as much chicken broth as needed for desired consistency.

Place in a greased casserole dish (mine was 9 x 9-inches) and bake at 325 for at least 35 to 40 minutes. (I kept mine covered for the first 20 minutes, then uncovered it.)