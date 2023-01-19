Program honors library’s 95th anniversary

The Hoyt Library is observing its 95th anniversary and challenging the community to celebrate by donating one million pennies.

The program is desgined to empower children and adults by fostering equity, belonging, and inclusion, as well as providing a visual catalyst in support of the million pennies goal.

The initiative also is intended to inspire businesses, schools, civic organizations, families, and friends to form strong partnerships with the library.

The Hoyt Library is grateful for your investment and commitment in preserving its legacy for future generations.

Remember, every penny counts. Stop by the library today to pick up your piggy bank for the challenge. Piggy banks are sponsored by First Keystone Community Bank.