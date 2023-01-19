Musical follows a young woman’s journey to find herself

🔊 Listen to this

Could the one-time humble street sweeper Anya, looking elegant in formal attire, really be the long-lost Grand Duchess Anastasia?

Imagine it’s 1927 and you’ve met a humble street sweeper, in what used to be St. Petersburg.

The city is now called Leningrad and, of course, the street sweeper would know that name — which is more than she can truly say for herself.

While people call the young woman Anya, she suffers from amnesia, and has no idea who she really is. And she’s about to encounter two con men who will decide to use her in a money-making scheme ….

Now, here’s another character to imagine:

A young woman named Anastasia is born into great wealth, to the Romanov family who, until a forced abdication in 1917, will rule Russia. She has parents, three older sisters and one younger brother. Her father, Tsar Nicholas II, also has powerful enemies. And when she is still in her teens, those enemies will order the execution of her entire family.

But, will they all perish? Is it possible one daughter will manage to escape?

Now imagine that street sweeper Anya and Grand Duchess Anastasia might be the same person. The premise is like a fairy tale, and the telling of that fairy tale could well be an opportunity for romance and mystery, music and dancing.

If you want to enjoy the musical “Anastasia,” which Broadway in Scranton is bringing to the Scranton Cultural Center for four shows Jan. 27 through Jan. 29, perhaps you should push aside anything you’ve read about conclusive DNA proof that the tsar and his wife and children all died at the hands of the Bolsheviks.

Just suspend your disbelief long enough to be entertained by the possibility of a happier ending. And feel free to identify with Anya/Anastasia.

“I would say (audience members) are going to find a lot of themselves within Anastasia,” Alec Lloyd, who travels with the show as a co-dance captain, told the Times Leader. “I think anybody could relate, because the show brings out the very positive aspects of hope and love and family.”

The cast includes con men Dmitry and Vlad, a potentially darker threat named Gleb and various other characters.

The one family member Anastasia would still have would be her grandmother, the dowager empress who left Russia before the 1917 revolution. When the elderly dowager eventually meets Anya, she is living in France and has offered a reward to anyone who can reunite her with her grandchild.

“The first act is set in Russia and the second act is set in Paris,” Lloyd said, noting that the dowager empress and Anastasia will both attend a performance of “Swan Lake” at the Royal Ballet.

As one of the dance captains for “Anastasia,” Lloyd said, “We make sure the show stays in tip-top shape. We maintain the overall look of the show, run rehearsals for company members and understudies and teach them all the steps.”

Being able to teach all the steps means Lloyd knows all the steps and is ready at a moment’s notice to perform them onstage if necessary.

He’s not only a co-dance captain, he’s a swing. That means he steps in for anyone who is injured or not feeling well — sometimes filling in for two or three performers in one show, which is “always an adrenaline rush.”

“We have four swings,” Lloyd explained. “Two are primarily focused on a dancer track and two are primarily focused on a singer track as well as lead, but all four swings are responsible for all the other jobs.”

“Swings are really the backbone of these productions,” he said. “We want to give the guests a magical experience.”

Show times for “Anastasia” are 8 p.m. Jan. 27; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 28 and 1 p.m. Jan. 29. Tickets are available at the Scranton Cultural Center box office, 20 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, online at BroadwayinScranton.com/ or at 570-344-1111.

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT