Finally, I was watching the Friday night fights, and the picture didn’t keep fading and finally vanishing because the TV signal was struggling in from Harrisburg or Philadelphia.

Why bring up this little triumph? Well, it was 70 years ago this month, January of 1953, that WBRE-TV began broadcasting over Channel 28, finally bringing decent television reception to Wyoming Valley.

Other stations soon followed. By summer of the following year, when the guys from Pomeroy’s carted our 17-inch television through the front door, Northeastern Pennsylvania had five stations of its own.

Even if you weren’t a sports fan, you now enjoyed a smorgasbord in black and white. Let’s take a look back at that magical late 1940s and early 1950s era – the good, the bad and the, “well, you be the judge.”

High cost of watching: Early television sets were very expensive for the time. Ours cost $300, which was nearly six-weeks’ pay for my father, a laundry delivery man. I don’t know what comparable workers earn today, but I doubt that they’d need full wages of a month and a half for a microscopic screen and no color.

Limited schedules: Our five channels included three major networks and an independent. By midfifties standards, that was nirvana. But, except for Steve Allen’s “Tonight” show and an occasional creaky old 1930s cowboy flick, late-night programming was the national anthem and a test pattern.

Weather fashions: The news and sports report shows were quite good. An oddity, though, was that the daily weather report was invariably presented by a woman (called a “weather girl”) who would describe the horrible storm that was coming and then step to center stage and tell the audience where they could buy the nice outfit she was wearing.

Limited sports: Yes, we got the fights. But, fans of football, baseball and the like had to be satisfied with a single “game of the week” chosen by the network, or at least by some power other than viewers.Apart from that, there was a surprising amount of bowling, horse racing, professional wrestling (think “Gorgeous George”) and – in the very earliest days – the rather violent Roller Derby, with teams of men or women on skates pushing and elbowing one another into spectacular spills and crashes around an oval track.

Good programming: Some call the 1950s a “golden age” of TV. Yes, there was lots of excellent drama (“Studio One”), comedy (“The Honeymooners”) and music (Perry Como, et. al.). There was also a generous amount of cultural offering, such as “You Are There” (re-creation of historic events) and the Leonard Bernstein “Young People’s Concerts.”

Breakdowns: Modern televisions hardly ever malfunction. A visit by the TV repairman, with a big case of tubes, wires and clamps, after you’d missed Milton Berle two weeks in a row, was just a common ritual of the early days.

Home furnishing: Sometimes I think we can divide residential décor into two periods. The earlier one, lasting from the dawn of time to about 1950, had living room chairs arranged facing one another to promote conversation or the enjoyment of a fireplace or piano or record player or card table. The revolution emerging at mid-20th-century saw parlors turning gradually into home theaters, with everything more or less facing the TV.

You know, many of the early TV shows are available today on video. I’ve even been tempted to order some. But don’t take this as an invitation to come over and watch the Friday night fights of 1953. That’s my guilty pleasure.

