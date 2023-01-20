Program set for Feb. 4

🔊 Listen to this

The Monroe County Conservation District’s Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center will host a program called “The Lighter Side of Wildlife.”

Join us at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 as artist and local photographer Nancy Hopping shares a collection of humorous wildlife videos, mostly taken in her own backyard. Suitable for all ages, this program is sure to make you laugh and see the lighter side of wildlife in the Poconos.

Hopping’s photography will be on display through the month of February. Preregistration is required for this program. There is no charge.

To register or for more information please call the E. E. Center at (570) 629-3061, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and some Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on other programs we offer visit our website at mcconservation.org.