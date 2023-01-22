German Nite planned for Feb. 18 at St. Nick’s

Members of the Holy Name Society at St. Nicholas Church dish out the buffet dinner to guests during a previous German Nite.

Guests dance during a previous German Nite, held in the auditorium at St. Nicholas/St. Mary School in Wilkes-Barre.

Some guests at German Nite give their outfits a Teutonic touch by wearing an Alpine hat similar to these.

The words to a ‘Schnitzelbank,’ a call-and-response song that is a tradition at German Nite, rests on a table near some bratwurst, mashed potatoes and sauerkraut.

Lauren Cleaver, left, and T.J. Dennis wore ethnic costumes during the 2020 German Nite at St. Nicholas Parish in 2020, the last time the large event was held pre-pandemic. While lederhosen and dirndls are much admired, don’t worry, they’re not required. Most people wear ordinary clothes to German Nite.

Holly and David Nealon hosted a family-size German Nite at their home in 2021 and 2022. Now they’re looking forward to the large, official German Nite that the Holy Name Society at St. Nicholas Church will host, for the first time since 2020, on Feb. 18.

With music and dancing, beer and bratwurst and plenty of gemütlichkeit — if you want a translation that last word means camaraderie, friendliness and good cheer — the Holy Name Society at St. Nicholas Church is planning its 56th annual German Nite for Feb. 18.

The event is back after the 2-year hiatus the pandemic caused, and parishioner Holly Nealon of Hanover Township is overjoyed.

“We’re so thrilled to be back,” she said. “One of the worries was, will this go away like so many things do when you can’t continue them every year?”

Actually, Nealon is such a fan of German Nite she couldn’t bear to completely abandon the idea. So, even though the Holy Name Society didn’t sponsor a large German Nite in the school hall in 2021 or 2022, she and her husband, David, held small German Nite celebrations for their family, in their home, each of those years.

“My daughter led the Schnitzelbank song,” she said, describing a German Nite tradition that involves a simple, call-and-response song that is named after, of all things, a “beautiful carving bench.”

“And we did the Fliegerlied dance, where everybody’s in a circle,” she said. “People wanted to do that again and again.”

In that dance, typically led by a member of the live band during the big German Nite celebrations, participants use humorous arm movements to show they’re “so stark wie ein Tiger” (as strong as a tiger) or “so gross wie ‘ne Giraffe’ (as tall as a giraffe.)

“I love to see people come out and celebrate the ethnicity of the event,” Nealon said. “Some people wear costumes; some don’t. The music is fun, and the dancing. And the food is delish. I love the food.”

The food to be served during German Nite’s buffet meal will include pork & sauerkraut, chicken francaise, bratwurst, mashed potatoes, haluski and green beans, bear and soda.

And if that menu sounds a little more international than you expected, please note St. Nicholas Church is much more multicultural today than it was when German immigrants established it during the 1850s.

“We have many different nationalities here at St. Nicholas,” Holy Name president Joe Stochla told a reporter during the last official German Nite, in 2020, noting that his own heritage is Slovak.

For Holly Nealon, who expects to decorate the hall for this year’s German Nite, the event is tied to memories of her late father, Bud Holmgren, a Holy Name Society member who helped organize the event for years. He was able to enjoy the small German Nite she and her husband hosted in 2021, before he passed away.

In Holmgren’s honor, Holly Nealon said, her husband David has accepted the position of Holy Name Society treasurer, a role his father-in-law had long filled.

At St. Nicholas, German Nite has traditionally been a pre-Lenten celebration, a kind of last hurrah, similar to Mardi Gras, before the 40 days of a more somber time.

And it’s always nice to see a crowd at German Nite, St. Nicholas pastor the Rev. Joseph Verespy said.

“It’s kind of an inter-generational thing,” he said. “You see parents attending with their adult children; long-time parishioners invite their friends from the neighborhood, and everyone is welcome.”

Geman Nite will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 in the auditorium of St. Nicholas/St. Mary School, 240 South Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, where doors open at 6 p.m. The buffet will be served at 6:15 p.m., and the GTO George Tarasek Orchestra, also known as “Schnitzel,” will provide music for dancing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, and are available at the rectory or from any member of the Holy Name Society. Tickets will not be sold at the door.