Keystone Mission has worked to improve the lives of the homeless, hungry, and hurting people in Northeast PA for over fifteen years. The local, faith-based non-profit was first incorporated in 2005, operating throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. The Mission runs four programs: an Emergency Shelter — Code Blue, a Weekend Meal Outreach, an Innovation Center, and a Transformation Center with the focus on transforming the lives of men and women experiencing homelessness through relationships with the hope of the Gospel.

Keystone Mission is known as the “broker” of relationships between the community and those experiencing homelessness. The Innovation Center for Homeless & Poverty is a relief-based day center that takes a hands-on training approach. Meals, hygiene & clothing necessities, laundry services, vocational/housing assistance, and connections to mental/physical resources are provided to men and women experiencing homelessness. The Weekend Meal Outreach and Emergency Shelter — Code Blue programs act as further avenues to provide relief while building trust to bring individuals into the further care of Keystone Mission.

Last year, Keystone Mission opened its first 24/7 shelter for men. The Male Transformation Center is an 8-to-12-month residential housing and transformative program. The center is a hub for men in northeastern PA who will live there with access to food, clothing, and a structured program with the sole focus on transforming their lives and becoming productive members of society.

Through community partnerships like the Luzerne Foundation, the Transformation Center can bring men off the streets and break the cycle of homelessness through a structured strategy of a 5-Pillar Program: Heart & Mind, Self-Care, Life Skills, Job Readiness, and Spiritual Training. The five Pillar Program begins with our staff building relationships with the residents and is strengthened by case management, medical/mental health, drug and alcohol, housing, employment, and life skills.

Keystone Mission was selected as the 2022 Grant Recipient of The Millennium Circle Fund of The Luzerne Foundation. This $25,000 grant will benefit the homeless men who come into Keystone Mission’s care at the 15-Bed Male Transformation Center through many life transforming opportunities.

