The Harding Recreation Committee will hold its inaugural Winter Festival 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Exeter Township Municipal Building, 2305 State Route 92, Harding, 18643.

Come out with the kids to make Valentine’s Day cards, shop from local vendors and support the Harding Recreation Committee.

Food, refreshments and baked goods will be available for purchase.