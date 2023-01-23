Interesting mix includes onion, wine, butter, heavy cream

We both liked this creamy mustard pasta kielbasa dish quite a bit, though you have to like kielbasa to enjoy it. If that’s not your thing, try it with a preferred sausage.

Usually we just eat kielbasa as the main plate attraction with a few sides, but I have increasingly sifted through recipes to see if the distinctive ethnic sausage works well as an ingredient rather than an entree. (Regular readers may remember April’s article featuring Sara Moulton’s kielbasa sandwich with quick kimchi and some cheddar cheese).

On a recent day as I pondered the option of cooking something that would satisfy me early and still be an easy re-heat for MT later (she was covering some evening event), I thought of two Tarnowski kielbasa rings in our freezer and decided to look online for something that would use at least half a ring.

Not surprisingly, I found plenty of ideas, many of which I thought had real promise. I say not surprising because there are endless variations on how to use sausage in broader dishes, and this is a type of sausage. I settled on this one because of the interesting mix: onion, wine, butter, heavy cream, Dijon mustard and Parmesan.

Bonus, it’s fairly quick.

I enjoyed it, but confess that kielbasa has such a strong flavor it hardly melded into the whole thing. This, of course, is no problem if you like kielbasa as much as we do, but if you want something where the meat is not dominant, consider a milder sausage. MT, however, absolutely loved it, so much so she didn’t bother to reheat it (“It was still warm,” she insisted).

Two notes.

We had some “yellow lentil penne” in the cupboard, so that’s what I used. It worked well, but for me the texture was a bit more doughy than I’m used to in pasta. On the other hand, I’m sure it’s healthier, and it wouldn’t be hard to acquire a preference for it.

The recipe suggests serving with kielbasa mixed in or putting it on top. I mixed it in, but either way check to see how much the kielbasa cooled. You may want to reheat it before serving.

Dobru chut!

Kielbasa with creamy mustard pasta (girlgonegourmet.com)

1 tablespoon olive oil

14 ounces kielbasa, sliced

½ medium red onion, sliced thin

¼ cup dry white wine

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

¼ cup butter

½ cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

8 ounces penne or other short pasta

Cook the pasta and, while it’s boiling, heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large pan.

Brown the sliced sausage in the oil just until it releases some fat and is crispy around the edges. Take it out of the pan.

Cook the onion in the same pan until it’s softened. Add the wine and thyme and let it bubble and reduce for a few minutes.

Add the butter and once it’s melted add the cream and mustard. Stir it all together and let it simmer for a few minutes until it’s thickened a bit.

Add the cheese to the sauce. Once it’s melted and the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon,

Add the cooked pasta and stir. At this point, you can add the sausage, too, or serve it over the top of the pasta.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish