Do you struggle with dry and cracked skin on your hands during winter? Even if you are diligent about your skin’s health, it can be difficult to keep it from drying out in cold-weather months …especially these days when frequent hand washing and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer is so important in preventing the spread of viruses and bacteria.

When winter brings low temperatures and humidity levels, it causes the moisture in our skin to evaporate more quickly than it does in warmer, more humid weather. The season also comes with other skin-drying factors, like hot showers and indoor heat, and harsh cleansers can be tough on skin that’s already fighting a difficult battle for moisture.

Fortunately, there are some proven ways of soothing and hydrating dry skin at home.

Apply a thick, moisturizing cream

Lathering on the proper moisturizer after you get out of the shower and dry off helps to seal in moisture. A good moisturizer should:

Be a thick cream rather than a thin lotion

Be fragrance free

Include humectants like hyaluronic acid and urea to draw moisture to your skin

Include occlusives like dimethicone and petrolatum to lock in moisture

Include ceramides to repair damaged skin and prevent future moisture loss

Include a noncomedogenic to prevent clogging of pores

A great tip to treat your hands and feet is to apply moisturizer before bed and wear breathable cotton socks and gloves to keep hydration from escaping.

Choose gentle cleansers, exfoliators

Dry, itchy skin can get worse if you’re cleaning it with fragrance-laden soap. Your skin will thank you if you instead use a gentle cleanser and only on areas that need it.

Exfoliators can help us remove rough patches of skin but can further irritate our skin if we use them too often or too rigorously. For dry and sensitive skin, use gentle chemical exfoliants like polyhydroxy acid or lactic acid instead of abrasive physical exfoliants like sugar scrubs.

Avoid long, hot showers

I know it’s tempting to take a long, hot shower on a bitter-cold winter day, but it will dehydrate your skin. Shorter, cooler showers or baths can help you retain the moisture your skin needs.

Ideally, your shower should take 10 minutes or less, and the water temperature should be lukewarm. Afterward, apply that moisturizer we mentioned to maximize your moisture preservation.

Humidify your home

Whether we’re igniting our furnaces, turning on our electric heaters, circulating our central air or starting a fire in our fireplaces, our indoor heating sources tend to dry out the air in our homes.

Using a humidifier can help replenish that moisture, which in turn helps us retain the moisture in our skin. Humidifiers can be most helpful in the areas of our homes where we spend the most time, like our offices and bedrooms.

Treat cracks immediately

When our skin is starved for moisture, it tends to crack, which can be painful on top of irritation and itchiness. If your skin is cracked, treat it right away to prevent infection.

Gently wash the area around the crack and apply a healing ointment like petroleum jelly. If you see signs of infection, like redness, swelling and pain that’s not improving, call your doctor for an evaluation.

Shield your skin from the elements

When we step outside, cold winds can wreak havoc on our skin. Protect exposed areas of your skin from biting winter air by donning a hat, gloves and a scarf.

No matter how cold and overcast the day is, the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can still damage your skin. Before heading out for some winter fun or exercise, apply sunscreen of at least SPF 30. If you’re applying moisturizer and UV protection as part of your daily routine, look for a moisturizer with SPF.

If you’re trying these methods to keep your skin healthy and it’s still dry, consult your primary care physician. Your dry skin might be the result of another condition like psoriasis, eczema or allergies, and your doctor might recommend that you consult a dermatologist for diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]