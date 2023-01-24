🔊 Listen to this

The Plains Township Police Department recently collaborated with Futuristic Innovative Graphics in Kingston to specially design t-shirts as a breast cancer awareness fundraiser in October 2022.

They raised $759 to support the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, a local organization focused on easing the burden of cancer in northeastern Pennsylvania. It was important to the organizers to keep the proceeds local.

Community members were able to purchase t-shirts online through Futuristic Innovative Graphics’ website. The fundraiser was promoted on social media through the police department, graphics company and the Cancer Institute’s designated pages. The Plains Township Police Department plan to host this fundraiser again in fall 2023.

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute is a non-profit community-based agency serving seven counties in northeast Pennsylvania with offices in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Focusing on surveillance, community and patient services, and hospital and practice support services, the Cancer Institute invests 100% of its resources locally.