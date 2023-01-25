‘Somebody Else’s Dream’ gains recognition in Pacific Northwest

A scene from the Satsop Rock Festival, where The Buoys performed as an opening act in 1971.

If you’ve never heard of the Satsop Rock Festival, that might mean your knowledge of rock ‘n roll history is concentrated on the East Coast.

But just as upstate New York had Woodstock in 1969, the Pacific Northwest had the Satsop Rock Festival in 1971.

Both festivals had rain and mud — and drugs. “It wasn’t perfect,” local rock journalist Maxim W. Furek said. “It was what you would expect from a festival in the 1970s.”

For Furek, one of the most fascinating aspects of the Satsop Rock Festival — and Woodstock — is that the local band The Buoys performed at both.

His book “Somebody Else’s Dream: Dakota, the Buoys, & ‘Timothy’ ” chronicles the success of the band, who became well-known for their deliberately controversial song “Timothy,” which had been inspired by the Sheppton Mine Disaster and hinted at cannibalism among men trapped in a mine.

Furek’s book was well-received locally, with music lovers lining up to attend book signings. And now it’s getting some attention on the West Coast, where arts and entertainment writer Ryan Vandergriff from Olympia, Wash., recently reviewed the book for JOLT, a daily online newsletter.

Describing the book as “a tour de force bit of writing,” Vandergriff wrote that Furek “has rescued from the dustbin of music history the surprisingly riveting story of the little-remembered 1970s band called The Buoys. That this book is not only part celebration of a creative era in music whose like we’ve not seen since, but also equal amounts cautionary tale of the bacchanalia which went hand-in-hand with that creativity is all mere icing on a very rich and filling history. Music aficionadoes and historians take note: You’re in for one special treat with this 348-page gem.”

Calling it a “brilliant book” that “truly shines,” the reviewer termed it “nothing short of both hopeful and hopeless, a bittersweet paean to a band and an era which briefly captured musical lightning in a bottle.”

Furek, for his part, is thrilled by JOLT’s review of his book.

“Fifty-two years later, The Buoys’ performance at the Satsop Rock Festival is celebrated as a part of Pacific Northwest musical history,” he said via email. “The Buoys — Fran Brozena, Chris Hanlon, Jerry Hludzik, Bill Kelly, and Carl Siracuse —earned every bit of that recognition.”

A retired addictions counselor and Mocanaqua resident, Furek is the author of several books. An avid fan of The Buoys, he attended Woodstock in 1969 but was unable to visit Satsop for the 1971 festival. “I was in college at the time,” he said.