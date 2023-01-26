Cheese, veggies, adult beverage go into the mix

With green zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers and carrots high on the list of ingredients, this savory soup has many colorful elements.

“Omigod, I love this,” news editor and taste tester Roger DuPuis said earlier this week when he sampled the veggie chowder I made in the Times Leader Test Kitchen. “It’s so savory and filling and satisfying.”

“I never tasted a soup like this before, but I enjoyed it, ” reporter Kevin Carroll said. “I was outside for an hour so it was really nice to have something warm.”

“I liked it,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said. “The cheese flavor came through, very powerful.”

“I tasted the cheese,” columnist Bill O’Boyle said. “No doubt about that.”

Indeed, this savory vegetable chowder contains cheese. And milk. And Worcestershire Sauce.

There’s also another ingredient, which at one point on Tuesday afternoon, I cajoled page designer and taste tester Lyndsay Bartos to guess.

“It’s a liquid,” I said. “And here’s a hint. The recipe came from the ‘Hints from Heloise’ column. A reader asked Heloise to reprint it because her guests like to eat it while they’re watching football games.”

Lyndsay looked thoughtful. I continued:

“It’s a drink that appeals to people who like football. The Super Bowl is bound to have commercials for it.”

“Gatorade?” she guessed.

“No,” I said. “It’s beer!”

And suddenly the thought of Gatorade simmering in a soup had Lyndsay, me, page designer Ashley Bringmann and probably everyone else within earshot chuckling as if we hadn’t had a laugh in a good long time.

“Ashley already knew what it was,” I said. “I told her in advance.”

“I knew there would be beer in it,” Ashley confirmed, “but I couldn’t detect the beer flavor. I expected some bitterness, some kind of bite.”

“I couldn’t taste the beer,” Jen added.

“I think I detect something citrusy, like lemon,” Roger said. “Maybe that’s from the beer?”

Perhaps he’s right.

The “beer” I used was actually Old Man Winter Ale, made by the Southern Tier Brewing Co. of New York. I know very little about beer, and I bought a six-pack of this “winter warmer” at Wegmans mostly because the name sounded interesting.

After Roger said he detected a note of citrus in the soup, I assured him there were no lemons or oranges in it. Then I looked up an online description of the ale and learned it contains “fruity esters.” So maybe that accounts for a citrus flavor.

Anyway, I thought the chowder had a strong flavor of beer when I first took it off the stovetop. But by the time the newsroom tasters tried it, it had been warming in a slow cooker for several hours. So maybe the alcohol and its flavor had dissipated.

By the way, you don’t have to add the beer if you’d rather not. You could always substitute a cup of water or broth. (Hmm. Would anyone be brave enough to try Gatorade?)

Here’s the recipe, with thanks to syndicated columnist Heloise, whose column of household tips and recipes has appeared in the Times Leader for many years.

Vegetable Chowder With Beer and Cheese

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2/3 cup yellow onion, diced

2 carrots, scrubbed and sliced into thin discs

2 cups zucchini, thinly sliced

1 cup yellow squash, thinly sliced

1/2 cup corn kernels

1/2 cup peas

1/2 cup red bell pepper, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon dried thyme (2 teaspoons fresh)

3 tablespoons unbleached flour

1 quart hot milk

1 cup beer

3 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Fresh dill

Melt butter in soup pot. Add onion and carrots, cover tightly and braise over very low heat for 10 minutes. Add remaining vegetables and thyme. Stir well, cover and cook over very low heat for 5 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with flour, stir and cook for 2 minutes more, stirring constantly. Slowly add hot milk, stirring gently until the mixture has thickened.

Stir in beer. Cover and cook over low heat until mixture begins to simmer, about 5 minutes. Then add cheese, stirring until it is melted. Season with salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Serve in heated bowls. Sprinkle top with fresh dill.