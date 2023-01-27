‘Dracula’ opens tonight at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre

Renfield, the mental patient, shown here with Dracula, is portrayed by Tyler Floryan.

In Little Theatre’s presentation of ‘Dracula,’ with a script from the 1920s, actor Matthew Alexander Sarnovsky said, ‘There’s much less romance and more of the monster from folklore.’

“I hope they’ll be looking behind their curtains when they go home,” director Chas Beleski said, describing the way he’d like the audience to respond to Little Theatre’s production of “Dracula,” which opens tonight. Jan. 27

“You’re not going to see bloodshed and gore, but you will get caught up in the ambience,” cast member Paul Kantor predicted.

“This is our ‘January heavy’,” said Bernie Mulcahy, noting that Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre traditionally likes to stage a weighty, serious show, like “Hamlet” or “The Crucible” — or “Dracula” — at this time of year.

Mulcahy is sound designer for this production, which opens Little Theatre’s 101st season, and he’s adding to its eerie atmosphere of invasive evil with “howling wolves and the sound of gunshots.”

As for Matthew Alexander Sarnovsky, who has the title role of the undead Transylvanian Count who moves to England in search of fresh blood, he’s been working on creating a menacing aura.

“I love that we get to delve into that original stage version from the 1920s,” Sarnovsky said. “There’s much less romance (than in some other versions) and more of the monster from folklore. Dracula is arrogant and sarcastic, calm and cold. His seduction isn’t romantic; it’s more of a siren. He’s very sick and malevolent.”

For Sarnovsky, who recently moved to this area from New Jersey, the show gives him a chance to work with his fiancee, Grey Blackmore, who will portray the maid Miss Wells.

“I love performing in general, and I love sharing things with her,” Sarnovsky said. “So I love this no end.”

Miss Wells is one of the vampire’s victims, and with that character under Dracula’s control, it will be easier for him to gain access to other victims, like Lucy Seward.

“When she starts out I see her as weak and innocent,” said Stephanie Skiro, who plays Lucy. “But as the play goes on, I play her as more powerful. She becomes very sexy and seductive and her fiance doesn’t know what to make of it. It’s set in a time when women were seen as prim and proper.”

As Dracula works on transforming Lucy into a vampire who feeds on blood herself, it’s not a case of Lucy turning evil, Skiro said. “It’s not her; he’s controlling her. She’s more of a victim. It’s something that’s enveloping her.”

Also under the sway of Dracula is a mental patient named Renfield.

“I always get cast as the chaotic one,” Tyler Floryan said cheerfully, talking about his portrayal of Renfield.

“It’s very fun, but exhausting,” Floryan said, describing how physically demanding the role is, calling for contortions and being restrained by an attendant and just “being all over the place.”

“I’m very lucky to have such a good cast,” said Beleski, the director.

If a reporter’s first impressions mean anything, “Dracula” indeed has a good cast.

“I can tell you’re really a nice person; I can hear it in your voice,” the reporter told Sarnovsky, midway through an interview in a darkened theatre. “But, still, I’m a little afraid of you.”

“Thank you,” the actor said with a smile.

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will present “Dracula” tonight through Feb. 5 with shows at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays at the historic theatre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets are $20 online at ltwb.org or call 570-823-1875 to reserve. Play Pass holders can now reserve their seats online.