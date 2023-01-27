🔊 Listen to this

Andrea Bogusko gets ready to make an annoucement.

The committee for Luzerne County and Beyond Got Talent 2023 has announced the 25 finalists who will showcase their skills on March 26 at the F.M.Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Judges chose the finalists following auditions that were held virtually at Holy Redeemer High School.

The 25 finalists, in no particular order, include: Apalonia (Apple) Passetti, Jolie Cook, Ashlyn Catina & Joan Harris Centre Boys, Mary Sheib, Starbursts.

Also, Kelly Grevera, Zoe Evans, Jimmy Stranger, Lexi Berecin, Mason Rinehimer, Tylor Berrini, Max Snyder.

Also, Annalie Werner, Cierra Cellerari & Crystal Simko, William Fehringer, Eric Gee, Suditi Dhanecha, Tatiana Schlifka, Raegan Czyzycki, Taylor Woodeshick.

Also, Robert Zaloga & Rachel Stopper, Emma Long, Morrill & Dorothy Reed, Ciana Cruz and Jacob Thomas.

First alternate is Dylan Mlaker; second alternate is Gianna Cooney with Zoe Evans; third alternate is Kennedy Wood.

The competition, hosted by the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association, is set for 1:30 p.m. March 26 at the F.M. Kirby Center.

The show is general admission. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Tickets will be sold online with Ticketmaster, through the Kirby Center Box Office or by calling Andrea Bogusko at 570-881-2118.

Military with ID can receive two free tickets at the box office.

NEPMTA is a non-profit group of music teaches eager to showcase the talent in Luzerne County and beyond, and raise money for scholarships.