RootsTech 2023, the annual live and online genealogy conference, is just a month away. It’s a good idea to get started early checking the website for this year’s free offerings to see what interests you most and make your decisions ahead of time.

RootsTech, of course, is the world’s largest genealogy conference. Sponsored by FamilySearch and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, it is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, where participants pay a fee to attend sessions in person, but is also available live all over the world via the Internet.

To check out this year’s offerings – scheduled for March 2, 3 and 4 – go to FamilySearch.org. You will have to register, but of course there is no cost for the online version.

When you get into the site, you will find also that you have access to tapes of hundreds of presentations of all kinds from the previous 12 years of RootsTech. That’s quite a menu.

One of the nice features of RootsTech is that it is conducted for people on various levels of experience in genealogy. Every year you will find presentations on getting started and talking with family as well as sessions on more advanced and specialized topics.

Speakers will tell you how to do research in foreign sources and will explain the latest discoveries in the use of DNA to trace family relationships. They will address common problems and offer stories of how people all over the world have connected with ancestors. In other words, RootsTech’s bailiwick is the entire globe.

DNA News: The tracing of historic DNA continues to bring new insight into peoples of the past and how they spread through the ancient world.

In recent months, scientists have announced revelations that should make genealogists looking to push their studies back many centuries find new avenues to explore.

Progress was recently made in determining that the movement of peoples from Asia to North America over the fabled “land bridge” also worked the other way. Traces of ancient North Americans have now been found in Asian graves.

Almost simultaneously, researchers have made progress via DNA in determining the movements of the Viking people in early medieval times. Originally tribes from the Baltic area, the early Vikings spread to Greenland, Iceland, North America, the British Isles and western France and Belgium.

To fully appreciate the process leading to such ground-breaking discoveries, it is necessary to understand what is going on in human genome research. For information on the Human Genome Project, go to www.genome.gov.

Mining History: Congratulations to all who helped with the many programs presented during the 2023 observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month. The talks, films and interviews are of immense help to those seeking information on their regional ancestors connected in any way to the once-dominant anthracite coal industry.

Genealogy on TV: The TV show “Finding Your Roots,” moderated by historian Henry Louis Gates Jr., continues its season on Tuesday evenings and will run to April 7. In our area, it may be seen on WVIA, Channel 44, on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

In each hour-long episode, Gates presents two or three celebrity guests with the worked-out genealogies of their ancestors going back hundreds of years, always with fascinating results. Gates also shows the guests and the viewers what sort of documents have been unearthed to support the family trees and what role photographs and history can play. In that way, the show offers good insight into basic genealogical practices.

***

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.